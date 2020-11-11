14 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now

According to The Wall Street Journal, renewable energy stocks have "surged more than 80%" in 2020. But anyone investing in renewable energy knows it's just getting started.

It's only a matter of time before renewable energy stocks really take off…

The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently reported that solar is now the cheapest form of electricity for new power plants. As a result, the agency is hopeful there will be "43% more solar output by 2040 than it expected in 2018," according to Carbon Brief.

This is the catalyst investors have been waiting for, and it could mean a huge pop across the entire clean energy sector.

Some of our best electric vehicle stocks and clean energy pure plays are getting ready to deliver profits for investors in the next year. Some have doubled as clean energy investing has ramped up – and they're not finished.

We'll go into more detail on these clean energy stocks below…