An Options Play to Bag Fast Profits on Biden’s Infrastructure Plan

If you've read any of my work from the last several months, you know I'm bullish on green energy. It's not just a political conversation piece, or a hopeful investment in a better tomorrow – it's a truly transformative industry that will continue to take the world by storm, regardless of who's in power.
If you don't believe me, just take a look at President-Elect Joe Biden's economic recovery plan, "Build Back Better." Arguably the centerpiece of the soon-to-be Biden administration, this program intends to invest over $7 trillion in a new and improved, green infrastructure (amid various other socioeconomic initiatives).
And as the U.S. government begins mapping out a nation-wide attack on greenhouse gas emissions, I've pinpointed a prime opportunity to cash in on Biden's new infrastructure economy…
Today I'm recommending a multinational construction materials manufacturer that's recently unveiled a net-zero carbon cement. It's already had tremendous success launching its product in Europe, and an environmentally friendly material such as this would be a shoo-in for Biden's building proposition.
But even if this stock doesn't manage to get a piece of the wave of government spending about to be unleashed, the industry publicity alone is expected to become a huge catalyst for this stock.
In fact, this stock has already recovered 100% of its losses at the hands of COVID-19, and then some – now sitting at a new high for the year.
And it's climbing fast, so there isn't a moment to lose.
Don't Let Politics Weigh Down Your Money
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of CEMEX (NYSE: CX) using a limit order of $4.40.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open CX April 16, 2021 $4.50 calls (CX210416C00004500) using a limit order of $0.65.
If there's anything we can see from today's infrastructure play, it's that the recent Biden win could create massive profit potential for Americans… or it could mark a historic pitfall for our economy.
Right now, investors don't know what to make of the markets as we transition leadership.
But luckily, you don't need a Ph.D. in economics and political science to make a killing, no matter what color the president's tie is…
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Strikepoint Trader and contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
