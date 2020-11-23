3 Best Penny Stocks with 273% Upside Potential Right Now

Two viable vaccines have sent the stock market soaring more than 10% higher in the last two weeks.

While a lot of the money is flowing toward the big-name stocks and index funds, there are even more exciting opportunities in penny stocks right now.

You see, the best penny stocks aren't the speculative stuff you find on the pink sheets. These are stocks in real businesses making real money with real upside potential. They just happen to be trading in the price range of a penny stock, under $5 a share.

Even better, because of their low share price, the vaccine rally could send some of the top penny stocks soaring higher.

And I've found three stocks under $5 a share that have the potential for returns of 270% or more for patient aggressive investors.

A Deeply Undervalued Conglomerate Is a Penny Stock to Buy

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) owns a range of businesses that are worth a lot more than the current stock price shows. HC2 Holdings' portfolio includes construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and broadcasting. HC2 views itself as a permanent capital vehicle to buy, build, and eventually sell businesses. In many ways, it is more like a private equity fund than a traditional operating company.

HC2's core businesses right now include some heavy hitters. DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS: DBMG) is one of the largest steel fabrication, modeler, detailer, and erection companies in the United States. American Natural Gas is in the natural gas refueling business and owns or operates 60 natural gas fueling stations throughout the United States. Continental LTC is in the long-term care insurance business in the United States.

HC2 is reviewing options with Continental right now, including a possible sale of the company.

It also has several early-stage venture capital investments in companies that are in the medical devices, homeland security, robotics, and other cutting-edge businesses. Management has done very well with these venture capital companies. Recent successes include a viral immunotherapy company that it paid $8 million for and sold to Johnson and Johnson for an amount that could total as much as $1 billion.

The one analyst following this company has a price target of $8.50 based on the value of the companies HC2 owns. That's a 270% gain from the current stock price of $2.34 a share. That gain could be low if more venture capital businesses pay off in 2021.

That's a lot better deal than you'll find in most penny stocks.

This Top Penny Stock Is Winning the Pandemic Economy

Since bars, restaurants, and even churches have been closed for most of 2020, dating is even more difficult than usual right now. Suggesting meeting a prospective partner for dinner and a movie in 2020 is the equivalent of threatening robbery and murder in 2019. But that's an opportunity for our next top penny stock.

Usage of online dating apps to find and get to know someone has exploded this year.

Spark Networks S.E. (NYSEAmerican: LOV) is America's second-largest dating company, and it has seen tremendous increases in users across its platforms. It owns Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and SilverSingles dating sites. All have seen traffic and memberships explode in 2020. Paid memberships nearly doubled to a million in the first half of 2020, compared to 445,000 in 2019.

Cash flows grew by more than 70% year over year in the most recent quarter.

Online dating is a huge market that is just going to keep growing. Analysts estimate that the global market for online dating is more than $6 billion. That is expected to grow by 50% by 2025.

Sparks Networks is well-positioned to continue increasing its share of this fast-growing market with a portfolio of dating sites catering to underserved niche demographics and religious communities.

Last year, this stock traded at almost four times the current price of $4.30 a share. As it continues to grow users and cash flows, we could see the stock regain those levels quickly, making for a potential 273% gain.

But our best penny stock right now is an even better business and one you likely see all the time…

The Best Penny Stock to Buy Right Now