3 Top Tech Stocks to Avoid Right Now

It seems like every day we get good news about progress on a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Unfortunately, a vaccine could mean headwinds for some of this year's favorite tech stocks. Even though these companies are great, their stock prices have gotten a little overheated, which means it's best for investors to avoid buying them right now.

After nine months of dealing with the virus, there is finally some hope that the end is in sight. This chapter of history can be closed and put behind us. People are tired of social distancing, mask-wearing, and staying at home.

I suspect a vast majority of the work-from-home crowd is looking forward to getting back to an office at this point.

Those with kids doing distance learning have been looking forward to a return to normal since about the first week of the pandemic.

The coronavirus has changed a lot in the world. Technology usage levels not expected to be hit for a decade happened in less than a year.

Had this pandemic happened a decade ago, we would have an economic collapse of epic proportions. The rate of illness and death would have been much higher. There was not enough bandwidth for work at home, distance learning, and e-commerce to occur at the level it has in 2020.

We have seen technology save the day. Even the least tech-savvy people now are shopping online, having Zoom meetings, and conducting business online.

Technology saved the day, and the stocks of the companies that made this possible have made investors a fortune.