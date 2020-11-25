This Fintech Stock Could Hand You Fast Profits over the Holidays

Start the conversation
With Black Friday only days away from kicking off the 2020 holiday shopping craze, some of the fastest profits on my radar right now are in the e-commerce sector.
I'm sure that didn't come as much of a surprise – come this time next week, all anyone will be able to think about is how they'll get all their holiday shopping done without invoking the wrath of COVID-19.
That's why I'm eyeing up online retailers like Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NYSE: SFIX).
But for you, my Fast Profits friends, we won't be hanging our hats on any one online retailer, but the very backbone of the e-commerce space: virtual payments.
Today, I've put together a trade on a leading digital payments platform in Brazil. And don't let the lack of familiarity fool you; this stock is poised to rally on the same holiday shopping frenzy coming our way here in the States.
Not only is this a prime "COVID-19 Christmas" profit play, but it's also cashing in on current events, namely the rising wave of support for small business as citizens of the world ban together in an effort to support local economies. Despite this company's software being hardwired into one of the largest search engines in South America, it's primarily geared toward providing financial solutions to small businesses across Brazil.
And with an upward trending 20-day moving average, I expect this perfect storm of circumstantial and technical catalysts to clear the way for a triple-digit payout.
Check out the full details in the video below…
Trade details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) using a $46 limit order.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open PAGS Feb. 19, 2021 $42.50 calls (PAGS210219C00042500) using a limit order of $5.70.
One clear takeaway from today's trade: Some of the biggest moneymaking events happen where no one is looking.
After all, who would have thought to look into digital payment processing for fast profits…
But if you've watched the video above, I think the profit potential in this fintech stock goes without saying…
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Strikepoint Trader and contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
