This Fintech Stock Could Hand You Fast Profits over the Holidays

With Black Friday only days away from kicking off the 2020 holiday shopping craze, some of the fastest profits on my radar right now are in the e-commerce sector.

I'm sure that didn't come as much of a surprise – come this time next week, all anyone will be able to think about is how they'll get all their holiday shopping done without invoking the wrath of COVID-19.

That's why I'm eyeing up online retailers like Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NYSE: SFIX).

But for you, my Fast Profits friends, we won't be hanging our hats on any one online retailer, but the very backbone of the e-commerce space: virtual payments.

Today, I've put together a trade on a leading digital payments platform in Brazil. And don't let the lack of familiarity fool you; this stock is poised to rally on the same holiday shopping frenzy coming our way here in the States.

Not only is this a prime "COVID-19 Christmas" profit play, but it's also cashing in on current events, namely the rising wave of support for small business as citizens of the world ban together in an effort to support local economies. Despite this company's software being hardwired into one of the largest search engines in South America, it's primarily geared toward providing financial solutions to small businesses across Brazil.

And with an upward trending 20-day moving average, I expect this perfect storm of circumstantial and technical catalysts to clear the way for a triple-digit payout.

Check out the full details in the video below…

5 Paydays No One Saw Coming…

Trade details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) using a $46 limit order. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open PAGS Feb. 19, 2021 $42.50 calls (PAGS210219C00042500) using a limit order of $5.70.

One clear takeaway from today's trade: Some of the biggest moneymaking events happen where no one is looking.

After all, who would have thought to look into digital payment processing for fast profits…

But if you've watched the video above, I think the profit potential in this fintech stock goes without saying…

And this isn't the only market-shifting event happening in the tech sector…

In fact, Shah Gilani recently uncovered five more tech stocks each going into "hyperdrive"… and no one is taking notice.

But trust me, after these stocks take off, the talking heads of finance media will be scratching their heads, wondering how on earth they missed it…

But it's not too late – you can still check them out right HERE…

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.