How to Trade This Fast-Food Spin-Off for Triple-Digit Profits

The fast-tracked digital age has brought about a lot of profit potential, after social distancing became less of a public health precaution and more of a way of life.
We've seen e-commerce stocks take off like never before, telehealth catch on like wildfire, and of course, food delivery services have become necessities since folks have been urged to dine at home as much as possible.
And on today's issue of Fast Profits, I'm tapping back into that demand for food delivery with a company that owns most of America's go-to fast-food favorites.
We're talking about delicacies like Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut.
All of these fast-food staples and more live under the same corporate umbrella, and this company's been cashing in this year.
The demand for its menu items doesn't end in America – within the last few years, this company expanded into greater Asia with a new corporate headquarters in Shanghai.
Now, open to a whole new market of cheat meals, this Chinese spin-off has been heavily investing into its digital presence and functionality – optimizing its mobile order, touchless payment, and delivery experience. And it's been reaping the rewards of efficiency, steadily climbing upward in a long-term bullish trend since its inception in 2017.
And now, as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket around the globe, rising demand for comfort food at our fingertips is sure to continue boosting this stock – and today's recommended options trade – through the roof.
Watch the video below for the full trade details…
Trade details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) using a limit order of $57.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open YUMC April 16, 2021 $55 calls (YUMC210416C00045000) using a limit order of $6.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Strikepoint Trader and contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
