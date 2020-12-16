Best Call Options to Trade Now for a Quick 70% Profit

With all the hype in the market these days as the economy recovers, the vaccines are rolled out and more stimulus from Washington seems to be just over the horizon, you've likely noticed options contracts are getting very expensive.

Those high prices for contracts take the wind out of sails when it comes to trading options. For one, higher prices mean more risk since you have more to lose. And when you start at a high price, there may not be as much room for the trade to profit.

We have a solution for that problem, and it's making for our best call options to trade right now.

One of the many benefits of options trading is the ability – and flexibility – to be bullish or bearish simply by choosing the right options contract. Most people think that if you buy a call option, you are bullish and will profit if the underlying stock moves higher in price.

That is true, but there is much more to it.

The good news is that we can sell options, just as easily as buying them, to take advantage of the current market condition. We'll just sell high and buy low later. It's the same formula you are used to seeing but just in reverse.

Of course, every strategy has its own unique characteristics and its own risk, so not every trade is suited to all investors. However, options can offer even more flexibility by hedging your bets. We'll get to that in a minute.

There is one more benefit. You can trade a position on a high-priced stock with much less money, and this comes in especially handy when you are interested in really big stocks like the FAANGs: Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Google/Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

That's exactly what we're going to do today.

Here's how you can make a quick 70% gain on one of the hottest stocks on the market using our special call options trade…

The Best Call Options to Trade Now