How to Profit as the "T-Rex of Tech" Struggles to Recover

As we close out the 2020 trading season, it's time to take a look not just at the top performers for the year, but some of the worst as well.

To be fair, some stocks have just had a rough year – the early stages of COVID-19 really hit hard in so many corners of the market, leaving certain stocks with a longer recovery than others. But for some, a long-term recovery may not be in the cards at all…

If we take a look at the eight tickers in the Nasdaq 100 currently trading in a bear market, one of them may come as a shock.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC), a stock I've often referred to as a "T-Rex Technology Stock" – arguably one of the founders of modern computer chip technology – has had a particularly lousy year. Shares are down over 20% year to date while the Nasdaq itself is up nearly 50%. Not to mention, a major institutional investor, Third Point LLC, recently urged for large-scale revisions to its business model, something my experience recognizes as a huge red flag for this stock, despite misguided optimism from less-seasoned investors.

And we're not talking about a retail stock here, or another company forced to close its doors during stay-at-home orders – Intel is a manufacturer of technology designed to make living in isolation more bearable – a product that should be thriving as the rest of the world begins to embrace the advent of 5G.

But despite all of these advantages, Intel's 50-day moving average is falling into a steeper decline every day, with shares now trading well below their 20-day moving average.

Needless to say, this doesn't bode well for Intel stock over the long term.

I'm expecting INTC stock to fall to $35 or lower, but you can turn this 40% drop into 100% gains or more with this put trade…

Trade details: Action to Take: Buy to open INTC July 16, 2021 $50 put (INTC210716C00050000) using a limit order of $5.65.

