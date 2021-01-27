This Maker of "Forever Chemicals" Will Be an Earnings Season Gold Mine

The global economy is preparing for a full-scale reopening with COVID-19 vaccines becoming more accessible by the day. This return to "business as usual" stands to benefit one sector more than any other: industrial materials.

The industrial space was hit hard during the pandemic. Mass production came to a screeching halt practically overnight. But now, factories are firing on all cylinders ahead of a worldwide industrial revolution. In fact, recent research projects revenue among chemical makers will increase 8% through 2021.

That means now is the time to trade in the basic materials sector…

On today's edition of Fast Profits, I'm zeroing in on a leading producer of "forever chemicals," a namesake earned by their seemingly endless shelf-life. These chemicals are arguably the building blocks for our way of life – they can be found in everything from the fabrics we wear to the coolant in our refrigerators and the plastics in our… well, everything. Today's featured stock in particular is behind some of the most easily recognizable household names like Teflon and Freon.

Right now, this stock is gaining support from a host of technical indicators, signaling a massive breakout on the horizon. And with an earnings report scheduled in two weeks, a trade on this stock could be one of our fastest profits this year.

These Dynamic Profit Plays Are Ripe for the Picking

Trade details… Action to take No. 1: Buy shares of Chemours Co. (NYSE: CC) using a limit order of $27.25. Action to take: Buy to open CC June 18, 2021 $27 call (CC210618C00027000) using a limit order of $3.95.

If you're familiar with Chemours, you know this could be one of our biggest wins yet.

Its influence gained from long-successful, established products gives it an upper hand in the chemicals industry. And the highly dynamic, seemingly endless applications of its industry make it one of the smartest, most profitable plays we've made since the beginning of the pandemic.

But this isn't the only limitless opportunity I'm really excited about right now…

You've probably heard that the crypto market's on fire right now.

After all, decentralized digital currencies that can be tailored to fit any industry are some of the wildest financial phenomena of the century.

But now, after Blackrock added Bitcoin to two of its tradable funds, and the Bank for International Settlements made crypto research a "top priority," this market's preparing for a breakout like we've never seen.

And we're not just talking about Bitcoin either – there are countless "discounted" altcoins that could deliver the same profit potential… if not more.

And right now, Tom Gentile can show you the best ways to play these microcurrencies – and the best coins to have in your wallet.

