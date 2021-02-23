The Best Options Trade to Play the "Reopening Effect"

Some of the best bets on the market right now aren't the stocks that thrived through the COVID-19 pandemic, but the "nonessential" stocks that got hit the hardest – the stocks that stand to rebound the most on the other side…

On today's Fast Profits we're tapping into the reopening buzz with a trade on an ETF that's about to skyrocket off the ongoing financial recovery from COVID-19.

We've been hearing all about how vaccinations are slowly restoring balance to our economy and about how the "post-COVID" world is about to start breathing life back into a few forgotten consumer favorites. We're already beginning to see the effects in stocks like Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD), which just released an earnings report outpacing revenue estimates by over 3%.

Today, we're targeting the larger reopening movement with an ETF play on the travel, leisure, and entertainment sector. This ETF's holdings feature a lot of the same positions as last week's recommendation, Bloomin' Brands Holdings, allowing us to double down on the upcoming rally in the food service industry. But today's trade will also be offering some exposure to other big-ticket travel and entertainment names like Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), and Hilton Hotels Corp. (NYSE: HLT).

These holdings are likely to pay off big time as we get closer to summer, when travel restrictions begin to ease (if not lift altogether), opening the doors to a year of pent-up demand. That means a potentially generous payday for this ETF – and for today's call option trade.

For the full trade details, check out the video below…

Trade details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSE: PEJ) using a limit order of $48. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open PEJ June 18, 2021 $47 calls (PEJ210618C00047000) using a limit order of $4.25.

As we see many of these travel and leisure titans retake profits lost to the pandemic, today's trade could easily double your money or more.

