Best Penny Stocks Could Soar 92% in March

Our best penny stocks today are about to get a $1.9 trillion catalyst this month that could double their share prices.

Congress is about to inject another $1.9 trillion into the economy, including $1,400 stimulus checks, and low-priced stocks are primed to be the big winners of the cash injection.

We saw a surge of cash when the $600 stimulus checks were mailed a few weeks ago.

It is only a matter of time before that $1,400 hits most Americans' accounts. As has been the case with previous stimulus payments, a lot of that money is going to find its way into low-priced stocks and help push them even higher throughout 2021.

We know that a lot of the new traders in penny stocks have been buying stocks that are making new 52-week highs. We can get in front of these traders by buying stocks closing in on new highs for the year.

As the stock crosses the old high, its buying pressure can often be a catalyst that catapults the stock price dramatically higher.

Let's start with a penny stock due for a big cash injection later this year…

This Penny Stock Is Due for an Energy Catalyst

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE: SWN) is rapidly moving toward 52-week highs right now. The exploration and production company recently completed a merger with Montage Resources. Southwestern also sold stock recently and used the proceeds to pay down more of its debt.

Thanks to these moves, Southwestern is expected to be free cash positive. On its most recent earnings call, management said that they expect to produce $300 million in free cash flow in 2021. Much of that cash will also be directed at paying down debt level.

5 Stocks to Buy Now to Double Your Money With these picks in your portfolio, you'll have FIVE chances to bank 100% gains in the next 24 months. Get them now for free! ACCESS NOW By submitting your email address you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning and occasional special offers from Money Map Press and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our privacy policy Thank you for subscribing! Check your email to access your free report.

Demand for natural gas and natural gas liquids has been strong and will get stronger as the economy returns to normal. That's one of the reasons that analysts have been scrambling to raise their 2021 earnings estimates for Southwestern.

If the company comes even reasonably close to the consensus estimate for the year, the stock could easily double or more from current levels.

Buying pressure from traders as the stock hits new highs could make that happen sooner rather than later.

Here's another penny stock ready for a spike in demand. Then we'll get to the penny stock with an even bigger catalyst on the way.

This Penny Stock Sells a Different Kind of Oil

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (NASDAQ: CLMT) makes customized lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, and branded products used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. It also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Calumet also makes asphalt products for customers in the United States.

White oils are used in an incredibly wide range of industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, personal care, veterinary products, adhesives, and household cleaners.

Calumet Specialty Products is a vaccination and recovery story. As more people are vaccinated, the economy begins to recover. As the economy recovers, demand for the specialty oils and fuels sold by Calumet will go higher. As demand returns, so do cash flows.

Cash flow will be used to pay down debt.

Calumet is also looking to sell some of its divisions to generate cash to reduce debt. Reducing debt decreases interest expense and increases equity value, both positives for the company and the stock price.

As shares of Calumet Specialty Products near new highs, we could see traders beginning to move into the stock with their buying pressure pushing the shares dramatically higher.

Now, here's the penny stock that could double your investment within a year.

The Best Penny Stock to Buy Now