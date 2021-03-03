How to Trade the Reflation of "Old School" Energy

Start the conversation
If you've followed along with any of my Fast Profits trade recommendations over the last year or so, you know I'm as bullish as they come on green energy stocks.
But this week, I'm tapping into surging demand for "old school" fossil fuels, with a trade on the largest producer of natural gas in America...
If you ask any of the big shots on Wall Street, they'll tell you commodities are heading toward inflation. And for good reason: The U.S. Oil and Natural Gas Funds (the USO and UNG) are trending upward, with long-term interest rates beginning to tick higher. But for two big reasons, I say this looks more like a healthy reflation of last year's contraction.
First, we have the Fed reassuring us as often as it can that short-term interest rates won't be going anywhere. We're still not out of the woods as far as our economic recovery is concerned, and it won't be letting the market off its leash just yet…
Second, and more importantly, we have vaccines pumping through the veins of folks all around the globe, with millions more joining them by the day. And as throngs of travel-starved tourists continue building immunity, I expect we'll be seeing travel restrictions dial way back by summer 2021.
For this leading natural gas company, that means a huge surge of business to send share value up another 25%, at least.
And with today's call option play, you can turn that 25% pop into 100% profits or more.
Check out the video below for the full details…
Trade details…
Action to Take No.1: Buy shares of EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) using a limit order of $19.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open EQT June 18, 2021 $18 calls (EQT210618C00018000) using a limit order of $3.30.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
