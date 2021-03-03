How to Trade the Reflation of "Old School" Energy

If you've followed along with any of my Fast Profits trade recommendations over the last year or so, you know I'm as bullish as they come on green energy stocks.

But this week, I'm tapping into surging demand for "old school" fossil fuels, with a trade on the largest producer of natural gas in America...

If you ask any of the big shots on Wall Street, they'll tell you commodities are heading toward inflation. And for good reason: The U.S. Oil and Natural Gas Funds (the USO and UNG) are trending upward, with long-term interest rates beginning to tick higher. But for two big reasons, I say this looks more like a healthy reflation of last year's contraction.

First, we have the Fed reassuring us as often as it can that short-term interest rates won't be going anywhere. We're still not out of the woods as far as our economic recovery is concerned, and it won't be letting the market off its leash just yet…

Second, and more importantly, we have vaccines pumping through the veins of folks all around the globe, with millions more joining them by the day. And as throngs of travel-starved tourists continue building immunity, I expect we'll be seeing travel restrictions dial way back by summer 2021.

For this leading natural gas company, that means a huge surge of business to send share value up another 25%, at least.

And with today's call option play, you can turn that 25% pop into 100% profits or more.

Check out the video below for the full details…

Trade details… Action to Take No.1: Buy shares of EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) using a limit order of $19. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open EQT June 18, 2021 $18 calls (EQT210618C00018000) using a limit order of $3.30.

