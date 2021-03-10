This Metals Stock Will Thrive in Today’s High-Volatility Market 

The market’s seen no shortage of volatility over the last week or so. Though the long-term sentiment seems to be on the bullish side, stock indexes have been closing in the green, then the red, and back to green again.

Typically, as traders, we don't mind volatility one bit. Extreme stock moves make for a bigger payout on the options side.

But sometimes, like with this materials stock, we don't even need wild stock activity to make a fast profit…

Today, I'm targeting a leading producer of metals used in a diverse spectrum of industries, like medical, energy, aerospace, and defense.

And it seems this stock has side-stepped the recent nail-biting roller coaster altogether…

Even as part of the materials market experiences its fair share of instability, nearly unheard of as one of the more consistent corners of the economy, this metals stock has been locked into a steady upward pattern.

As all of my "Fast Profits approved" stocks to trade, critical moving averages for this leading metals producer are trending higher. As demand for industrial materials surges, volatility won't be the only thing sending this stock flying through the second half of 2021…

In fact, with a stimulus bill on track to be signed by week's end, a rally in today's Fast Profits stock could be even closer than I thought.

Check out the full details in the video below…

Trade details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATI) using a limit order of $21.50. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open ATI Oct. 15, 2021 $20 calls (ATI211015C00020000) using a limit order of $4.80.

