This Metals Stock Will Thrive in Today’s High-Volatility Market 

The market’s seen no shortage of volatility over the last week or so. Though the long-term sentiment seems to be on the bullish side, stock indexes have been closing in the green, then the red, and back to green again.
Typically, as traders, we don't mind volatility one bit. Extreme stock moves make for a bigger payout on the options side.
But sometimes, like with this materials stock, we don't even need wild stock activity to make a fast profit…
Today, I'm targeting a leading producer of metals used in a diverse spectrum of industries, like medical, energy, aerospace, and defense.
And it seems this stock has side-stepped the recent nail-biting roller coaster altogether…
Even as part of the materials market experiences its fair share of instability, nearly unheard of as one of the more consistent corners of the economy, this metals stock has been locked into a steady upward pattern.
As all of my "Fast Profits approved" stocks to trade, critical moving averages for this leading metals producer are trending higher. As demand for industrial materials surges, volatility won't be the only thing sending this stock flying through the second half of 2021…
In fact, with a stimulus bill on track to be signed by week's end, a rally in today's Fast Profits stock could be even closer than I thought.
Check out the full details in the video below…
Trade details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATI) using a limit order of $21.50.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open ATI Oct. 15, 2021 $20 calls (ATI211015C00020000) using a limit order of $4.80.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
