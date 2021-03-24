The Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now With 100%+ Profit Potential

A great way to catch penny stocks before they double or triple is to watch for insider buying.

Imagine you're CEO of a company. You probably own a lot of shares in that company. That means, if the stock rises, you're looking at a sweet gain.

But what could prompt you to buy even more of the stock?

Well, as CEO, you probably know things that most investors don't about the company. That's why, when you see insiders and large shareholders make add-on purchases of shares, you want to pay attention.

These executives expect great things to happen for the company and the stock, so they want the only thing that makes sense when you expect huge profits – more shares.

Our best penny stocks to buy now have all been subject to insider buys. You may want to follow their purchase with one of your own.

Here's our first top penny stock today.