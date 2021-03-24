These "Recovery" Stocks to Buy Are the Fastest Movers in Tech – and You Can Trade Them for Bigger Profits

Start the conversation
I know I'm itching to get back to travel, especially with summer just around the corner. And this week, I'm giving you a play that'll be one of the first to benefit as we all start moving around the world again post-vaccine.
These stocks are the "travel-tech" companies that make travel easier, more convenient, and more efficient. They're also among the "first-touch recovery" stocks that will be early movers as we all leave our stay-at-home orders far behind and get back to living.
Watch this week's Fast Profits video for all the details:
Trade details:
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEArca: AWAY) using a limit price of $30 or less.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open the Nov. 19, 2021 AWAY $30 call (AWAY211119C00030000) using a limit price of $4.50 or less.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
