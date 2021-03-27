This COVID-19 Vaccine Stock Has More Upside Than Pfizer or Moderna

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has seen peak gains of 51% over the past year; Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) peak gains have hit 35%. AstraZeneca Plc.'s (NASDAQ: AZN) shares have gone as far as 56%.

And of course, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shareholders have put away as much as 516%.

Clearly, developing effective vaccines against a deadly, disruptive global pandemic is bullish for your stock. Of course, as we've seen this week, these companies are particularly vulnerable to conflicting or negative headlines; one anecdotal report of a possible adverse reaction can send a stock hurtling lower.

Nevertheless, I hear from a lot of folks who feel like they've missed the boat because they weren't early to this small handful of stocks.

So I'll tell you what I tell them: You have not missed the boat, not by a long shot. Besides, most of the upside in those companies has, for the moment, been realized.

Granted, there are other companies out there with apparently effective coronavirus vaccines in late-stage trials. But the company I'm thinking of is really more of a classic "pick and shovel" play on the vaccines themselves. Not just vaccines, either – all kinds of next-generation therapies on the market and in the pipeline.

In fact, it's practically at the epicenter of a market that's on pace to be worth $456.8 billion by 2027.

Put this stock at the top of your "must buy" list for the week ahead…

There's a New Class of Medicines Out There

To understand the immense potential in our hands, it helps to have a very brief overview of prescription drugs.

See, for the longest time, drug research was mostly an exercise in chemistry. Developers would isolate or combine small molecules to create an effective new compound; that's how we've come up with the so-called "small molecule drugs" to combat depression, heart disease, hepatitis, and a huge range of other conditions.

Small-molecule drugs have achieved incredible results, but over the past several years, researchers have really hit paydirt with biologics.

These are still chemical molecules, of course – everything is. But these are much more complex than small-molecule drugs.

They are essentially grown. They're based on antibodies against specific pathogens, extracted from living tissue, and then purified, altered, and cloned. Biologics include all kinds of vaccines, blood and organ transfers, gut bacteria that improve health, stem-cell therapies, even insulin.

In short, biologics are medicines that are made in or extracted from a living cell, be it a microorganism, plant, or animal cell.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are antibodies made by cloning a unique white blood cell. They've been especially useful when it comes to changing our own immune systems – whether to stop it from attacking our own bodies in autoimmune diseases or to "wake it up" in cancers.

As of 2020, there were more than 120 FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies, and 630 trials underway.

But, times being what they are, a great deal of monoclonal antibody research and development is being directed at fighting COVID-19, whether stopping the spread with a vaccine, or giving potentially lifesaving medicines to folks who are currently fighting the disease.

But there's a problem…

Tackling the Biggest Challenges in the COVID-19 Fight

Because biologics are cloned or developed from and in living sources, making them is a very, very different challenge than simply synthesizing a small-molecule drug.

Clearly, there's a huge, global demand for coronavirus treatments and vaccines. But it takes specialized equipment to keep labs in the perfect condition for the antibodies to grow, to filter out the desired drugs from the mix, and to analyze them to make sure they're exactly right.

That's where today's pick, Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN), comes in. Founded in 1981, Repligen sells the equipment and services that biologics makers and developers need to create more of their drugs at a lower cost and with less waste.

It really is a "pick and shovel" vaccine play, and a critically important one, given how far vaccine supply lags demand.

For example, Repligen has created a resin, which it's set to start selling this year, that specifically binds to a protein on the coronavirus. Using this resin will speed up the production of COVID-19 vaccines as well as increase the yield.

It makes a key substance needed to purify the vaccines, too. Growing the biologics that can attack and kill cancer cells or coronaviruses, or slow down autoimmune diseases, requires a compound known as Protein A.

Today, over half of the world's monoclonal antibodies are purified using Protein A fermented in huge vats by Repligen, particularly the antibodies that have shown so much promise for helping severely ill COVID-19 sufferers.

These folks also provide the specialized tanks, filters, and pumps needed to set up chains that can turn a single growing virus, yeast, or other cell on one end into a vaccine, a gene-therapy virus, or an antibody on the other.

And while there are only nine gene and stem-cell therapies currently approved by the FDA, there are more than a thousand trials going on for more.

This Company Is in the Perfect Spot

Repligen's leading position here will be a huge growth driver, but it's totally insulated from the risk associated with researching new drugs, running trials, dealing with adverse events, and seeking regulatory approval. The road from drawing board to patients' arms is a minefield for drugmakers.

The payoff has been huge. Over the past three years, Repligen's earnings growth has averaged 35%, meaning they double in just over two years – and that's a conservative forecast, because, in the most recent quarter, the company said per-share profits jumped an amazing 160%. That growth was aided in no small measure by its work with the novel coronavirus.

Repligen is just one of the high-profit potential stocks I've researched for my subscribers, but one of the most exciting investments I'm watching right now are small, specific-use cryptocurrencies. These can be based on Bitcoin technology, but they can sometimes make even bigger moves. I'm researching three right now in what I call the "Digital Gold Rush of the 21st Century." You can click right here to learn more about those.

