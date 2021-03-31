This Trade on LYV Can Deliver Big Profits on Value – and NFTs

After a strong year-long run for tech, money is moving out of those leaders and looking for value.

The climb's been great for the FAANG stocks we love and NASDAQ 100 stocks – but now they're rolling over in an intermediate-term tech bear market.

So I'm looking to trade a rally in a stock that's been undervalued. It's about to stage a revenue and share-price recovery on the country's post-vaccination return to activity.

It's one of the best ways to profit on pent-up demand. There's another catalyst to profits, too – NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The company has a great opportunity to add a long-term revenue stream with NFTs – find out how in today's Fast Profits video:

Trade details: Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) using a limit price $83. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open the Jan. 21, 2022 LYV $90 call (LYV220121C00090000) using a limit price of $10 or lower.

Don't Miss This Special Event with Chris

Today, March 31, at 4 p.m., I'll tell you the best stocks to buy from the sectors I see being the most profitable in April.

Plus, I'll give you not one, not two, but three specific trade recommendations, one from each of these sectors.

The second the closing bell rings on Wednesday, tune into my exclusive livestream: Your April Trading Playbook .

Joining me for this special event is absolutely free – and simple.

This livestream is exclusively for Straight-Up Profits readers. Just click here to sign up to join me Wednesday, and you'll get all my Straight-Up Profits analysis and recommendations sent right to you as soon as it's released, as well as additional information that we think you may like

I'll send an e-mail alert to all my Straight-Up Profits readers when we're live this afternoon.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.