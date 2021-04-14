Make a Killing on This "Work from Anywhere" Tech Stock

We're at a critical point for our economy…

As we continue our recovery from COVID-19, the future of the market is in flux – a number of pandemic trends that have become investing staples over the last year are already beginning to wane.

Some of the top names in home workout equipment, online shopping, and food delivery services are down upwards of 30% apiece since mid-February.

Then there are other trends that caught on during lockdowns that won't be going anywhere – like remote employment.

The world has adopted a low-overhead, high-efficiency business climate – one that minimizes the costs of maintaining workspaces while opening future rounds of hiring to a sea of candidates that don't necessarily live in the same zip code.

That's a catch just too good to throw back, for employers and employees…

Coupled with the ongoing vaccine rollout (despite the recent hiccup with J&J) "work from home" just became "work from anywhere you want."

On today's "Fast Profits with Money Morning," I've set my sights on a tech stock serving the future of professionals using the world as their office.

This communications developer has been making new breakthroughs in AI and using them to optimize the way we work together, while we're not actually together.

And in today's NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference, a leading platform for tech innovators, this company will be holding a keynote presentation, unveiling its latest system of "work from anywhere" solutions. It goes without saying, this company's about to turn a lot of heads.

And with an earnings report expected to arrive early next month, this stock is beginning to flash some major "trade me" signs.

Check out today's trade details in the video below…

Trade details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) using a limit order of $30.50. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open AVYA Sept. 17, 2021 $30 call (AVYA210917C00030000) using a limit order of $4.50.

