The Top Stock to Trade in Biden's "Second 100 Days"

If there's anything that's been made abundantly clear during U.S. President Joe Biden's first 100 days in office, it's that the new administration has big plans for America's roadways, waterways, and schools.
The American Jobs Act has been ruffling feathers on Capitol Hill for weeks now, and recently the GOP has countered with a $568 billion infrastructure spending bill of its own.
Regardless of which bill makes it to Congress this year, infrastructure stocks will end up the clear winner of the rising cry transportation systems upgrades.
All politics aside, I've been looking at this as a major opportunity to profit.
I've been recommending materials stocks to capitalize on Biden's infrastructure plan since before he was officially in office. And it's paid off big time…
If you acted on my CEMEX (NYSE: CX) recommendation from early November, you would have cashed out a 354% win last week. Now, two of our other infrastructure plays, Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) and U.S. Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) are up 100% and 400% respectively.
Today, I'm adding another leg to the construction profit plan with a trade on a leading producer of domestic cement.
This company has beaten earnings two quarters in a row – its most recent surprise in Q4 2020 cleared EPS expectations by 150%. And considering shares have already run up nearly 60% since then, I'm expecting their next announcement scheduled for early May to deliver some serious, windfall-generating numbers.
Coupled with all of the "technicals" signaling an ideal buy window open right now, this trade could be one of my most explosive recommendations this year.
Check out the full details below…
Trade details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. (Nasdaq: USCR) using a limit order of $66.Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open USCR Aug. 20, 2021 $65 call (USCR210820C00065000) using a limit order of $8.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
