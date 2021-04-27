This SafeMoon Price Prediction Is One Crypto Investors Need to Hear

If you search online for "SafeMoon price prediction," it's easy to find stories speculating on "how high" this upstart cryptocurrency might go.

What these stories avoid, or at least downplay, is how low the SafeMoon price might go.

And I'm here to tell you the bad news: SafeMoon is anything but safe. The odds are very high that this overhyped crypto will not only fail to make you rich, but will wipe out any money you invest in it.

In other words, my SafeMoon price prediction is that it will blow up and go to zero – and within a couple of years, will end up on the ever-growing heap of "deadcoins."

Unfortunately, SafeMoon is part of a trend of new coins that have popped up in recent months in response to the dramatic spike in value of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top cryptocurrencies. Opportunists are using those gains in legitimate coins as bait to tempt people who felt they missed out.

Here's why investors should avoid SafeMoon…

Why the SafeMoon Price Is Destined to Collapse

SafeMoon is a very new project, having launched March 8. That's the first red flag. It's risky to trust a brand-new coin unless it has the backing of well-known entities.

It's a BEP-20 token, which just means it's built on top of the Binance Smart Chain network (as ERC-20 tokens are built on the Ethereum network). It's relatively easy to create such tokens.

Another problem is that SafeMoon does not appear to have a well-defined purpose other than "mooning." That's crypto slang for a soaring price. The coin's name implies a "safe" trip to the "moon" – in other words, big gains.

According to the SafeMoon website, the plan is to add an NFT exchange and "video-game integrations" followed by "integrating SafeMoon with African Markets in addition to setting up a Charity drive."

That all sounds very noble, but there's little reason given for why developers should choose to use SafeMoon over the dozens of other crypto platforms available.

And the distinct features this coin does have don't make you want to buy. Selling SafeMoon incurs a 10% penalty, which is designed to encourage investors to "HODL."

The coin supply is another major red flag…

This Is the Opposite of Scarcity

The maximum supply of SafeMoon is a stunning 1 quadrillion. That's 47.6 million times bigger than the max supply of Bitcoin, which is 21 million. CoinMarketCap reports the current circulating supply at 642.8 trillion.

Oversupply tends to result in very low prices – which has the psychological effect of making a coin look cheap. As I write this, SafeMoon is trading at $0.00000416. It sure looks like a great deal compared to Bitcoin, which is trading at about $55,000.

And people certainly are getting tempted. Search for SafeMoon is through the roof. And it's the No. 1 most viewed coin on CoinMarketCap.

This is similar to what you see with a lot of cheap penny stocks of otherwise worthless companies. People get suckered into buying a stock at $0.10 a share because they envision getting rich when it hits $1 or $5.

But often these cheap stocks are part of "pump and dump" schemes where the folks promoting them cash out at the top, leaving later buyers with huge losses as the stock price, lacking fresh buyers, plummets.

Indeed, the messages on the SafeMoon Twitter account raise some troubling questions. They tend to be heavy on hype and light on substance. One recent example from April 26: "We can see the moon, HOLD on it's about to get exciting." A rocket emoji and moon emoji were added for emphasis.

Sadly, it appears the SafeMoon price depends on drawing more "believers" into the fold.

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at investment platform AJ Bell, likened SafeMoon to a pyramid scheme.

"You're simply reliant on someone further down the line being willing to pay more than you did to turn a profit, which is a risky bet indeed," Khalaf told the UK's Daily Express.

Some early SafeMoon investors may already regret having bought the token. It's down 70% from its April 20 peak of $0.00001400.

While SafeMoon could pump again, this coin is not worth the risk. Investors have lots of other far better options for gaining exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Follow me on Twitter @DavidGZeiler and Money Morning on Twitter and Facebook.