I'm Giving This $20 Stock a Strong "Buy" Rating

Start the conversation
Most every Friday afternoon, I sit down for a Total Wealth livestream, "Buy, Sell, Hold," where we talk about whether my readers should, well, buy, sell, or hold stocks they're asking about.
Sometimes these stocks are in the headlines, sometimes not, but they're on my readers' minds.
If you've ever watched my "stock-picking marathon," it's in a similar vein, albeit a more intimate setting, streaming right from my home.
Normally, these streaming sessions are a perk reserved for my free Total Wealth subscribers, but I just issued some very strong buy recommendations, so my publisher asked me to "go big" and share them with everyone.
I've got some must-buy oil and gas standouts to recommend, and I'll be talking about one of the most-hated stocks on Wall Street – a company I happen to really like.
And I'll be making one of my first-ever cannabis stock picks. A few years back, if you'd asked me if I'd ever recommend one, I'd have given a resounding heck no, but with legalization closer than ever, I've got two that every investor ought to own.
There's a lot of stocks to talk about, so let's dive right in…
You can get access to my "Buy, Sell, Hold" livestreams every Friday, as soon as they're released – just click right here* to start a free Total Wealth subscription. You'll get my free "Five Stocks to Double Your Money in 2021" report via e-mail, and you'll hear from me several times a week with trading and investing research, including the stocks I'm looking at. And, of course Total Wealth won't cost you anything – and it never will.
*By clicking the above link, you'll receive a free subscription to the Total Wealth e-letter. Privacy Policy
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.