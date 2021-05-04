I'm Giving This $20 Stock a Strong "Buy" Rating

Most every Friday afternoon, I sit down for a Total Wealth livestream, "Buy, Sell, Hold," where we talk about whether my readers should, well, buy, sell, or hold stocks they're asking about.

Sometimes these stocks are in the headlines, sometimes not, but they're on my readers' minds.

If you've ever watched my "stock-picking marathon," it's in a similar vein, albeit a more intimate setting, streaming right from my home.

Normally, these streaming sessions are a perk reserved for my free Total Wealth subscribers, but I just issued some very strong buy recommendations, so my publisher asked me to "go big" and share them with everyone.

I've got some must-buy oil and gas standouts to recommend, and I'll be talking about one of the most-hated stocks on Wall Street – a company I happen to really like.

And I'll be making one of my first-ever cannabis stock picks. A few years back, if you'd asked me if I'd ever recommend one, I'd have given a resounding heck no, but with legalization closer than ever, I've got two that every investor ought to own.

There's a lot of stocks to talk about, so let's dive right in…

You can get access to my "Buy, Sell, Hold" livestreams every Friday, as soon as they're released – just click right here* to start a free Total Wealth subscription. You'll get my free "Five Stocks to Double Your Money in 2021" report via e-mail, and you'll hear from me several times a week with trading and investing research, including the stocks I'm looking at. And, of course Total Wealth won't cost you anything – and it never will.

*By clicking the above link, you'll receive a free subscription to the Total Wealth e-letter. Privacy Policy

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.