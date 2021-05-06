Ankr Coin Price Predictions for 2025

Ankr's meteoric, 2,500% rise over the last year has gotten the crypto community's attention.

But is there more upside from here? Is the coin worth owning?

We'll cover all that and more with our Ankr coin price prediction.

Here's what you need to know…

Why Ankr Crypto Is Growing So Quickly

Unlike a lot of new cryptocurrencies with growing hype – think Safemoon – Ankr is a project with actual purpose. That's important because its utility will increase its demand, helping the coin's price grow.

Ankr, like most DeFi tokens, is built off of the Ethereum blockchain and is used to power a decentralized cloud network.

That's a potentially explosive opportunity.

Think of how huge cloud computing companies have gotten recently. Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure network are worth billions. In fact, if AWS split off from Amazon, it would be one of the top 10 largest companies on the stock market.

What Ankr is trying to do is to create a rival cloud network using the blockchain. That will have a lot of appeal to users who prefer to avoid dealing with the tech giants in Silicon Valley.

The way it works is individuals or businesses can use spare computing power to run the cloud network, and in exchange, they can get access to the cloud.

The goal is to create a network that makes it easier and cheaper for people to access services like Dapps. Dapps are simply apps that run on the blockchain instead of your PC or smartphone. Considering Ankr is used to create a centralized cloud, that gives the token a pretty solid use case. Think about the usefulness of a secure data processing app run on their cloud.

It gets even better for investors too. DeFi tokens like Ankr can pay investors above average interest through staking. Staking is where crypto owners commit some of their crypto to a network to validate transactions and help secure the network. You get paid an interest rate in exchange for staking your coins, and some interest rates are far above what you'd find in a typical bank or even in the stock market.

Another reason to like Ankr over other new cryptocurrencies is that it trades on Coinbase and other exchanges. That's a sign of legitimacy, and you aren't being asked to invest early in hopes of being able to sell on a major crypto exchange later on.

Ankr Coin Price Predictions

Ankr currently trades around $0.16 a token, making it very easy for early investors to scoop up. That's also good for the 89th most valuable crypto, a pretty solid feat for such a young project.

Ankr's total supply is limited to 10 billion coins with about 7 billion in circulation already.

But what crypto investors really want to know is if Ankr is a buy right now. Will it be able to replicate those 2,000%+ gains?

Here are some price predictions from around the crypto world:

Source Ankr Price Prediction Prediction Year % Gain TradingBeasts $0.3285 2023 105% DigitalCoin $0.4557 2025 185% Walletinvestor $0.814 2025 409%

As you can see, expectations are high for Ankr right now, but analysts aren't predicting another whirlwind, 2,000% climb from here. At least not over the next five years.

Still, the potential to double or even quintuple your money is there. If you've got some speculative capital you'd like to put to work, Ankr makes a fine choice.

