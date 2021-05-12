Tap into the Reopening Buzz with This Beer Stock Trade

Start the conversation
The weather's warming up, COVID-19 restrictions continue to let up around the country, and on today's Fast Profits, I'll be helping you tap into all the excitement with one of the biggest "summer fun" stocks on the market.
Restaurant and bars are beginning to lift capacity limitations, opening the floodgates to "sin stocks" like this renowned Brewmeister. Despite struggling through the pandemic, this popular beer stock is seeing a strong recovery, climbing nearly 60% since this time last year.
And believe me, there's no shortage of reasons to be buying and/or trading this stock right now.
Between breaking ground in the CBD, hard seltzer, and energy drinks spaces, and partnering up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, this brewer has hit the ground running in 2021, cementing itself as a top stock to trade before the final stages of economic reopening.
And after knocking earnings out of the park, beating Wall Street's EPS projections by a whopping 1,300%, upward trending "technicals" suggest we're just seeing the beginning of a beer bull market for the books.
Today I'm recommending a call option trade to help you capitalize on the buzz – just watch the video below for the full details…
Trade details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP) using a $57 limit order.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open TAP Oct. 15, 2021 $55 calls (TAP211015C00055000) using a $6.20 limit order.
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
