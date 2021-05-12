Tap into the Reopening Buzz with This Beer Stock Trade

The weather's warming up, COVID-19 restrictions continue to let up around the country, and on today's Fast Profits, I'll be helping you tap into all the excitement with one of the biggest "summer fun" stocks on the market.

Restaurant and bars are beginning to lift capacity limitations, opening the floodgates to "sin stocks" like this renowned Brewmeister. Despite struggling through the pandemic, this popular beer stock is seeing a strong recovery, climbing nearly 60% since this time last year.

And believe me, there's no shortage of reasons to be buying and/or trading this stock right now.

Between breaking ground in the CBD, hard seltzer, and energy drinks spaces, and partnering up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, this brewer has hit the ground running in 2021, cementing itself as a top stock to trade before the final stages of economic reopening.

And after knocking earnings out of the park, beating Wall Street's EPS projections by a whopping 1,300%, upward trending "technicals" suggest we're just seeing the beginning of a beer bull market for the books.

Today I'm recommending a call option trade to help you capitalize on the buzz – just watch the video below for the full details…

Trade details…

Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP) using a $57 limit order. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open TAP Oct. 15, 2021 $55 calls (TAP211015C00055000) using a $6.20 limit order.

Yes, There's a Right Way to Play Cryptos…

It's no secret that cryptos are taking off… Bitcoin's up 92% year to date, and Ethereum's trading at over 20X its going rate in May 2020.

But you probably didn't know, the REAL money isn't in expensive crypto leaders like BTC, ETH, and DOGE. According to Tom Gentile, the better buys are tiny altcoins going for a fraction of cost, with explosive growth potential.

And no one has a better track record with cryptocurrencies than Tom…

His readers have been cashing out one winning recommendation after the next – a 90% win rate with the chance to bank 1,000% profits in under a year.

And his next winning crypto pick could be yours – he's got his eye on three more coins flying deep under the radar. But any one of them could be your next quadruple-digit payday.

Just click here to see more…

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.