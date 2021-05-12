Wink Coin: Price Predictions and Everything Else You Need to Know

The Wink coin, or WIN token, is a cryptocurrency designed for users to create and play casino-style games on decentralized apps.

These are gambling games where users can bet WIN tokens. The games run the gamut from traditional gambling like dice or poker to more innovative crypto-inspired concepts. A game called "Moon," where users try to decide when to cash out of a soaring market before it crashes, stands out.

Considering the online gambling market is worth $54 billion, a cryptocurrency that cuts out the casino middlemen and encourages users to participate could have seriously high upside.

Let's take a look at how this works and what that means for a Wink coin price prediction…

Why the Wink Coin Has Potential

Wink is an oracle for the TRON network, which is a well-established crypto. An "oracle" means the token finds information to settle smart contracts. Let's say you and I enter into a smart contract that says I have to pay you if the temperature hits 70 degrees today. An oracle is designed to seek out the temperatures for the day from a trusted source and trigger the contract to execute if the temperature does hit our agreed-upon number.

That's the perfect application for gambling. The oracle simply retrieves the relevant information, determines who won the bet, and executes the contract. Take dice as an example. If I make a WIN token wager that I'll roll a seven in an app, the oracle can determine if I rolled a seven or not. You'd normally have to pay a fee to have a casino to be the objective third party or otherwise risk gambling on an honor system.

But these aren't problems with a crypto like Wink.

12 Cryptocurrencies We Like More Than Wink While some crypto analysts see big gains ahead for Wink, it DIDN'T make our list of the best cryptos to watch in 2021. Get our crypto watchlist now for free. ACCESS NOW By submitting your email address you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning and occasional special offers from Money Map Press and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our privacy policy Thank you for subscribing! Check your email to access your free report.

And to build a user base, Wink encourages developers to build their own gaming dApps. The idea is to have more games for users to play using the WIN token, which will encourage more developers to enter the space, with more users coming online to play.

Now, just because there is potential, doesn't mean there isn't a downside here, too.

Why Wink Is a Gamble

Wink isn't the only crypto that makes online gambling easier.

FunFair, an even bigger crypto, has a market cap of $485 million. It's built off the Ethereum network and is aimed at gamblers. Plus, when you toss in upstart tokens like Wagerr that allow users to build smart contracts around sports gambling, you start to see the competition stacking up against Wink.

From an investor's perspective, one of the biggest drawbacks for Wink is that it's fairly difficult for U.S. investors to buy.

Not only does that mean it'll be hard for you to invest in, but it limits the number of potential investors, thus limiting its growth potential. That could all change, of course, but at the moment, the only way for a U.S. investor to own Wink is through a small South Korean exchange called Bithumb Global.

Wagerr, on the other hand, can be bought by U.S. investors on DeFi exchanges like Uniswap and Pancake Swap.

Wink Coin Price Predictions

Even knowing the risks, crypto analysts are still fairly bullish on the WIN token.

While we're skeptical of these predictions, especially considering the limitations of the coin, we wanted to show you what the crypto community is saying.

Source Wink Coin Price Prediction Prediction Date % Gain Walletinvestor $0.0084 2025 779% Cryptoground $0.0048 2025 402% DigitalCoin $0.0037 2025 287%

Now, if you're looking for coins with upside that you can actually buy on an exchange easily accessible to Americans, then we've got you covered there too.

Put These Tiny Cryptos on Your Radar NOW

A surge of interest from institutional investors is setting the stage for a rally in a slew of small digital coins.

But understand this: These under-the-radar players are much more affordable than Bitcoin.

Some are so hot, even a small stake could transform into a humble fortune in 2021.

One is trading for around $12 – and it could deliver a 638% profit by the end of this year.

Our resident Silicon Valley insider is recommending three tiny coins as today's BEST crypto buys – to get his take on all three, click here.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.