How to Trade This High-Yield Tech Stock

Growth vs. income – it's a catch 22 as old as the stock market itself. Investors have to decide if they want steady returns or a chance at bigger – albeit more speculative – profit potential.
Well, with my latest Fast Profits stock to trade, you don't have to choose…
Today I've got my eye on a tech stock that's serving everyone's needs. It's first and foremost an information systems manager that's cornered the market on several "problem areas" during the pandemic.
It also has a successful collection of storage facilities, giving it (and its investors) access to the red-hot real estate market.
With a hand in two of the hottest trends on the market right now and a killer earnings announcement on the books last month, this stock is about to make a short- to mid-term run-up worthy of any trader's attention.
But that's not all this stock's bringing to the table – it also offers a promising 5.8% dividend that has grown every year for the last 10 years…
Today I've put together a trade to play these shares for a mouthwatering payday. Just check out the video below to see what you need to do…
First up, today's Fast Profit trade on Iron Mountain…
Trade Details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) using a limit order of $43.50.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open IRM Jan. 21, 2022 $45 calls (IRM220121C00045000) using a limit order of $2.25.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
