How to Trade This High-Yield Tech Stock

Growth vs. income – it's a catch 22 as old as the stock market itself. Investors have to decide if they want steady returns or a chance at bigger – albeit more speculative – profit potential.

Well, with my latest Fast Profits stock to trade, you don't have to choose…

Today I've got my eye on a tech stock that's serving everyone's needs. It's first and foremost an information systems manager that's cornered the market on several "problem areas" during the pandemic.

It also has a successful collection of storage facilities, giving it (and its investors) access to the red-hot real estate market.

With a hand in two of the hottest trends on the market right now and a killer earnings announcement on the books last month, this stock is about to make a short- to mid-term run-up worthy of any trader's attention.

But that's not all this stock's bringing to the table – it also offers a promising 5.8% dividend that has grown every year for the last 10 years…

Today I've put together a trade to play these shares for a mouthwatering payday. Just check out the video below to see what you need to do…

Two Earnings Season Plays You Can't Afford to Miss

As money shifts through the market on earnings season chatter, two profit plays are standing out above the rest.

First up, today's Fast Profit trade on Iron Mountain…

Trade Details…

Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) using a limit order of $43.50. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open IRM Jan. 21, 2022 $45 calls (IRM220121C00045000) using a limit order of $2.25.

