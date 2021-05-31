The No. 1 Stock Trade to Make Tomorrow Morning

I hope you're having a great Memorial Day and taking some time to take it easy. I love a three-day weekend as much as the next guy, and I've been having a blast, but I've got to say, I'm looking forward to getting back to trading this week. It's nice to be able to do what you love.

Now, this summer moneymaking season is going to be a little different than others. We've got the pandemic winding down as the economy opens back up, while COVID-19 restrictions drop from coast to coast.

We're still going to see the familiar patterns the Money Calendar uses to isolate big winners, but economic conditions are likely to turbocharge the quick trading idea I'm about to give you.

So, let's get right to it – the profit "clock" starts running on this move tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern…

The Top Trading Opportunity This Week

You know me by now… patterns are my bread and butter, and as different as 2021 is, those patterns will still hold true.

The Money Calendar isolated a "tasty" move for us. Burger anyone? It's Memorial Day! Of course, I want one!

This week's best opportunity is fast food company, Jack-in-the-Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK). It runs up an average 2.36% return on investment (ROI) entering the first trading day after Memorial Day and exiting nine days later. This one has "won," or turned a profit, in nine of the past 10 years.

Now, you might think a 2.36% ROI is a kids' burger and fries – but any pro will tell you that's not a bad return for a nine-day trade.

But – and you had to know this was coming – that return on investment can explode when you use options; they're the best way to turn small or modest moves in a stock price into big windfalls.

You may be thinking that the ROIs above are small potatoes. However… you guessed it… these returns are greatly magnified with options. You could boost that 2.36% return by 10- or 12-fold, or even more, given what's happening in the reopening economy right now.

Here's what you do…

Use the first expiration after the end date of the trade. In the case of JACK options, you're talking about June 18, 2021.

Buy at-the-money (ATM) strike calls – meaning pick the strike price closest to the stock price. In this case, that would be the JACK June 18, 2021 $115 calls.

Enter the trade tomorrow, exit it after nine days, and enjoy what could be a nice windfall. Yum!

Now, a double-digit potential winner in just nine days isn't too shabby; big profits hitting over a few days isn't really all that unusual with trading.

But here's the cool part: The profit potential can hit even faster than that.

I've given some of my readers the chance to use something I call the "Four-Day Profit Cycle" to see automatic deposits hit their accounts. I'll show you how you could use it every single week for the chance to get profits into your account in mere days – sometimes within hours. You can click right here, and I'll show you how it's done.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.