A $50 MATIC Price Prediction for 2025

MATIC sells for just $1.42 today. But there could be a case for the $50 mark over the next five years according to the MATIC price prediction we're showing you today.

Polygon (MATIC) used to just be called the Matic Network but changed its name in February 2021.

Of course, it still does all the same stuff.

Polygon is not just a cryptocurrency but a protocol built on Ethereum to help "create, issue, and manage digital securities on the blockchain." The entire premise of MATIC is to improve connections between the Ethereum blockchain and other networks.

We have often said how the usefulness of a cryptocurrency is the most fundamental factor in its value. And MATIC presents a solid case for itself – this protocol can increase the potential use cases for the Ethereum blockchain.

This crypto has absolutely skyrocketed in 2021 from $0.0178 to a peak of $2.68, a rise of 266%.

Lately, it's appeared to dip as much as 47% lower from those highs. Let's talk about what the future holds for this token.

Here's the MATIC price prediction for 2025 and beyond.

What Is Polygon Network and MATIC?

Many crypto conversations involve talk of "mining" or "staking" – these are only a couple words for how new units of cryptocurrency enter the world supply.

Certain coins, however, don't need to be mined. Instead, the coin's creators simply hold an initial coin offering (ICO), and most or all of the coins go into circulation immediately. Polygon is one of those non-mineable tokens.

MATIC was also not built as a "layer-1" cryptocurrency the way Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are. It is called a "layer-2" network because it is a system built on top of an already-existing blockchain.

This protocol happens to be built on – and for – Ethereum. Polygon, the company, refers to itself as "connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks" and "supporting a multi-chain Ethereum ecosystem."

Part of Ethereum's purpose is to serve as a decentralized Internet. But the high cost of transactions has kept its potential from being realized. Polygon can change that by making it easier and faster to send decentralized apps to market through its ecosystem.

Here, Polygon's use-case becomes self-evident: It enables people to do more with greater ease on the Ethereum blockchain. And Ethereum has needed this – ETH users have reported slow transactions, poor user experience, and poor governance in the community.

Polygon offers solutions to these problems in four layers.

The first is the Ethereum layer, on which Polygon is built. On top of that, you have a layer of security helping validate transactions between Ethereum and Polygon.

The Polygon networks are built on top of that – MATIC's bread and butter, the blockchain network's ecosystem that is all the rage. And on top of that is the layer where the magic happens. Polygon blockchains communicate with each other, apps are developed, and transactions are carried out.

For all that potential utility, here's where MATIC is headed in the near future.

Polygon Price Predictions for 2025 and Beyond

Because crypto is so volatile, Polygon's market cap has fluctuated significantly. Right now, it sits just over $10 billion, but at its all-time high, the coin was over $14 billion market cap.

This puts it in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Of course, Polygon is not the only coin that is looking to bridge the gap between the Ethereum blockchain and other applications. Two others are Polkadot and Stargate.

But the MATIC price has performed well in the last year. And analysts have high hopes for this network.

Here's what they're saying about the future of the MATIC stock price. Along with the fundamental argument for Polygon's protocol, you have to mind the technical price movements as well…

Even when the case for a blockchain network sounds airtight, you have to remember that the crypto climate can change on a dime. Crypto trading veterans are not strangers to hyperbolic booms and busts in different coins over the last decade.

Right now, cryptocurrency looks bearish. But the tides could turn in midway through the year.

DigitalCoinPrice has MATIC reaching $2.09 by the end of this year and $4.35 in the next five years. That's a rise of 47% in the near term and 206% in the longer term. This is a conservative case compared to other MATIC price predictions in the next five years.

CoinPriceForecast gives us a target of $3.41 by the end of 2021 and $6.57 in 2025. Those are 140% and 362% growth targets, respectively. But even that is not the highest MATIC price target we found from analysts…

CoinPedia predicts MATIC could go as high as $5.80 by the end of 2021. It said MATIC "showed the highest rate of recovery among all crypto including monsters like Bitcoin and Ethereum." That means, once the crypto bear cycle is over, the coin could pick up and break out 308%.

Beyond that, CoinPedia said a $50 MATIC price is plausible in the next five years if we see an unprecedented crypto bull market.

