This "Staple Stock" Is a Trader's Gold Mine in June

Stocks have been locked in a sideways trend this week as the world shifts gears into "post COVID-19" mode.
The Fed's pumping the brakes on government aid, and pandemic all-stars like Zoom and Abbott Labs are being reminded what it is to be "nonessential." But counteracted with a general reopening euphoria keeping indexes afloat, the markets have been trapped in a monotonous pattern of profit and loss.
So, in a financial climate that can't seem to make up its mind, I'm turning to an "ole reliable" profit play in the food service industry.
This staple among grocers provides one of the things we literally can't live without… food.
Not only is this stock tapped into a never-ending demand for humans everywhere, but years of seasonal stock patterns prove it also has a history of outperforming the larger market in June and July…
And we're not talking about a tiny margin here – we're on the cusp of this stock's biggest bull season of the year.
Coupled with some of my favorite "trade me now" technical indicators, a short squeeze in the making, and a head start on what's sure to be a killer Q3 earnings announcement, it's time to get to trading.
Watch the video below for the full details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) using a limit order of $34.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open BGS Aug. 20, 2021 $32.50 calls (BGS210820C00032500) using a limit order of $2.75.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
