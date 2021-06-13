Buy These Stocks Monday for Massive July Profits

Anyone up for a good four weeks of making big, steady profits?

After a short hiatus in May, buyers are reentering the market in full force, pushing the three big indexes up by single digits for June so far.

And those buyers are coming back because we're entering earnings "pre-season." This event is like catnip for traders who like to go long and who like action.

It's kind of an open secret – known, but not commonly known – that the "pre-season" rallies can be much, much larger than the earnings-report "pop-and-drops" earnings season is known for.

My stock screening software has been working overtime hunting down the biggest opportunities out there right now, and I've hit on eight juicy targets that'll have you rolling in cold cash this summer…

Green Energy Has Some of the Market's Best Plays Right Now

We moved on some tempting targets in the so-called "alternative" or green energy sector over the winter, and things are heating up again quickly far in advance of earnings reporting.

Last week, shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) recently broke above their 200-day moving average as volume is flowing back into this trade. FuelCell is becoming the canary in the coal mine as companies like Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (Yes, I said Workhorse!) are finally seeing an increase in trading volume on higher prices.

A lot of this is due to anticipation of a juicy federal infrastructure spend, but increasingly higher inflation – and by that I mean, increasingly higher oil prices – have helped put some wind in these stocks' sails. Be ready for "upside" volatility here as we head into the last few weeks before earnings season.

The Financials Are Shining Again

That inflationary environment has the banks looking really appealing, too. The financials did a great job last quarter and – to a "T" – they followed the well-choreographed "dance" of rallying right up to the earnings announcement and then selling right off – the old "sell the news" shuffle.

And this quarter, the rally's even stronger – regulatory changes and low interest rates have the banks raking it in hand over fist. The Fed greenlit share buyback programs earlier this year based on the health of banks' balance sheets. Ultra-low interest rates are helping the banks with those balance sheets. Banks with active trading desks, in a bullish environment, are like the cherry on top.

But interestingly, my data shows the serious profits are in regional banks right now – smaller banks. I'm talking about PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC), Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK), and the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS).

This entire segment has outpaced its big brothers, 36% to 29%, because it's where the sweet spot for the financials lies right now. All of these stocks, or the big sector ETF – the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEArca: KRE) – are going to be deep in the green at least until earnings start in July.

Look, volatility is ramping up, which means profit potential is going to start coming at us left, right, and center. I think stocks are going to move fast, which means one thing: the opportunity to make fast money.

