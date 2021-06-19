Why Every Investor Needs to Own Crypto Startups This Summer

Retail investors have been scrambling to get into cryptocurrencies this year, but they're not alone. The "big money" – venture capitalists (VCs) and institutional investors – are racing to get an even bigger slice of the trillion-dollar cryptocurrency pie.

And when I say "racing," I mean it: Seven of the 12 largest private funding rounds in crypto's history happened this year. Four of those rounds – worth $1.38 billion – took place in just the past month and a half.

Startups are known for their lucrative potential, but this is on another level. And it's really just the beginning. Best of all, for the first time in history, it's possible for regular investors to crack open this sector – including two opportunities I'm thinking of…

These Funding Rounds Have Smashed Records

Cryptocurrency has been shaky, yes, but that interest from VCs and institutions – throwing hundreds of millions of dollars into the pot – tells me that crypto and the blockchain are sectors worth being in.

It's simple: Venture capitalists (and angel investors, for that matter) invest in companies they believe will succeed in the long run. Why? Because they're betting that the hundreds of millions of dollars they invest into these companies will kick back a fortune at the end of the day.

And while massive funding rounds like the ones I'm about to share with you aren't available to everyday investors, we're starting to see even more opportunities pour in that are accessible to all.

Circle (May 28, 2021) – $440 Million Raised

Circle is a digital payment services provider that developed the USDC stablecoin, worth around $22 billion today. The company raised $440 million from investors like Fidelity Management and Research Company, Breyer Capital, and Marshall Wace.

Circle's most recent valuation was $3 billion. It's reportedly eyeing a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) merger in a move to become the second crypto company to hit the public market (after Coinbase).

Ledger (June 10, 2021) – $380 Million Raised

Ledger develops and sells cryptocurrency hardware and software designed to keep digital transactions secure. The company raised $380 million this month from institutional investors such as 10T Holdings and Draper Associations.

This funding round boosted Ledger to "unicorn" status, raising its valuation from $287.1 million to $1.5 billion.

Solana Labs (June 9, 2021) – $314 Million Raised

Solana Labs is taking on big names like Ethereum in the race to create a faster and more cost-effective blockchain ecosystem. It raised $314 million this month from famed investors like Andreessen Horowitz, Alameda Research, and CMS Holdings.

One SOL is currently worth almost $41, making it the 14th most valuable crypto on the market.

Bitso (May 5, 2021) – $250 Million Raised

Latin America's largest crypto platform, Bitso, raised $250 million last month from investors like Paradigm, Valor Capital Group, and Pantera Capital. With more than 2 million users, it supports nine different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

Following this round of funding, Bitso's valuation hit $2.2 billion.

There's Opportunity Here for Every Investor

As I said, these rounds aren't available to regular investors right now, but they're clear proof that crypto startups are heating up in a big way. And there are a few ways it could be played with a few hundred bucks.

Over on the startup investing platform, Republic, for example, there's a company called Linen raising money right now. It's using crypto-based technology to democratize wealth building via the ownership economy (think Airbnb, Uber, and more).

Over at the Angels & Entrepreneurs Network, we've even recommended crypto-focused deals, including one token that raised a whopping $16 million in a matter of days.

All in all, I'm as confident in the future of crypto as I am in the potential of angel investing – despite Bitcoin's volatility this year. There are plenty of ways to dive straight into the sector, whether you're a multimillionaire VC, an everyday angel investor, or a stock market newbie.

There's no one in the world who knows that better than my friend Tom Gentile. Early in the 2010s, he realized the incredible profit potential of Bitcoin, and the revolutionary nature of the blockchain, and dove in headfirst. The rest is history. I'd say he's seen it all.

Right now, he's targeting a tiny segment of the "microcurrency" market that's projected to get a $14.2 billion boost in the next four years alone… and that's according to the World Economic Forum. There's a real potential here for big and fast gains that could beat Bitcoin by as much as 100x.

The best part is, like startups, you don't need a fortune to get started – a hundred bucks can get you in the door. You can catch the details from Tom himself right here…

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.