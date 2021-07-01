The Top Retail Stock to Trade This Summer

Start the conversation
The retail sector is booming this summer as investors shake off inflation fears, and today, I’m bringing you a profit play on the cream of the retail crop.
If you’ve been following along at my free newsletter, Straight-Up Profits, you know I haven’t been able to stop talking about Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) over the last year or so. And for good reason – it was a staple during lockdowns, as a top seller of at-home workout equipment. That won’t be changing now on the other side of the pandemic, as the go-to one-stop shop for all your little league, recreational, and pro-sporting needs.
The stock is already up 97% year to date, and the summer runup’s just getting started…
Check out the video below to see how to play it…
Trade Details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy to open HIBB Oct. 15, 2021 $90 calls (HIBB211015C00090000) using a limit order of $11.
And don’t miss this exit recommendation on our U.S. Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) position…Action to Take No. 2: Sell to close X July 16, 2021 $10 calls (X210716C00010000) using a limit order of $14.10 (a target profit of 550%).
