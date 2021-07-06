Kick Off Your July Profits with These Four Stocks to Buy

Start the conversation
We’re kicking off this shortened trading week with four winners you don’t want to miss.
For this week’s Buy, Sell, or Hold video (filmed Friday when I was in Baltimore working on some exciting new research that I’ll be sharing with my Total Wealth subscribers soon), I’m recommending four stocks that are all “Buys.”
First up, a stock with a tasty 9.91% dividend yield, and that’s not even the biggest reason why I love it so much.
Our second “Buy” is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that just raised a whopping $4 billion – the biggest fundraiser ever for a SPAC – and it’s already planning its next big move.
Next up, this popular retailer’s got a rock-solid profit margin and is my favorite of the “big box” stores, so you better believe it’s a “Buy.”
Last but not least, most of this ETF’s underlying stocks are on fire, so really, it’s a no-brainer why it’s a “Buy.”
Get all of them right here:
Do you have a stock you want to ask Shah about? Send him a note and watch his weekly Buy, Sell, or Hold for Shah's take on what's next for this stock: shah@totalwealthresearch.com.
These four stocks aren’t the only profit opportunities I’m seeing out there…
In fact, I'm recommending five technology stocks right now that are entering hyperdrive – I believe these stocks will cause a $353 billion ripple in the next 18 months. It's going to be so big that it will forever alter American life.
For three reasons why each of these stocks is a total BUY, click here for all the details.
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.