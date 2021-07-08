This Industrials Stock Is "Just Right": The Best Mid-Cap to Trade in the Mixed Market's Sweet Spot

Despite futures tanking this morning, stocks seem to be making a pretty strong overall recovery from the recent inflation-driven sell-off.

But make no mistake – the market is just as divided as ever…

Most of small caps in the Russell 2000 are slipping into mid- to long-term bearish patterns. Tech blue chips like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) are clearing hurdles left and right, but they may not have much runway left before they begin losing steam.

So on this week’s Fast Profits, I’m making a move in the “sweet spot” of the July trading climate. I’ve put together a trade on an industrials mid-cap, a “happy medium” between low risk and high growth.

But today’s trade on Colfax Corp. (NYSE: CFX) isn’t just “playing it safe”: Shares are locked into a long-term bullish trend, and moving average patterns are signaling an even bigger breakout on the horizon.

Check out the video below to see how to play it…

Trade details… Action to Take: Buy to open CFX Dec. 17, 2021 $45 calls (CFX210716C00045000) using a limit order of $4.

