Axie Infinity Crypto Price Prediction for 2025 Shows 300% Gains

Axie Infinity crypto (AXS) was the talk of the blockchain last week. That shows in the token’s price today. But it could be destined for even greater things.

In the first week of July, AXS soared to an all-time high of $19.60, putting AXS about 486% above its June low.

It was after co-founder Jiho Zirlin claimed on Twitter that his cryptocurrency generated “more revenue than Metamsk, Pancakeswap, MakerDAO, and Curve combined” the week of June 28.

He added that Axie is due for many upgrades over the next year and beyond.

Axie Infinity could be a blockchain gold mine if you know how to use it.

Here’s why it’s not like other cryptos – and the profit opportunity in that.

What Is Axie Infinity Crypto?

Axie Infinity is one of the more unique blockchain ideas you’ll find out there.

You’ve heard of Bitcoin mining. You’ve heard of Ethereum staking. Maybe you’ve even heard of Tezos baking or Chia farming.

Axie is something different entirely. You battle for cryptocurrency. Yes, you compete in an Ethereum blockchain-based video game.

The simulated universe is inspired by Pokemon. Players collect wild creatures called “Axies,” raise them, house them, and pit them against other Axies with special powers.

Each Axie is a non-fungible token (NFT) that goes for a certain amount of Ethereum. Even before it’s been fully released to the public, the game has so far generated more than 13,000 ETH in revenue (16 million).

People are, of course, attracted to the prospect of competing for wealth. The play-to-earn model is an enticing in contrast to the typical reward-based crypto earning systems.

But an immersive ecosystem as this could attract a whole new breed of crypto die-hards to this game.

It offers not one but several digital tokens in the game – along with Axies, players can trade “love potions” to farm them, all selling for ETH. They can be traded on Binance or Uniswap.

As you can see, this world contains almost limitless potential. And if it captures an audience anything like World of Warcraft or Age of Empires, this is something to keep your eye on.

Here’s what is so special about the AXS token in particular, though…

What’s Happening with Axie Infinity Crypto

In 2021, Axie players were given the ability to earn the Axie Infinity governance token, AXS, which represents ownership of the game itself. Holding the coin gives players voting power to make decisions about Axie Infinity crypto in the future.

We recently saw Small Love Potion (SLP), one of the potions in Axie, more than double as well. It rushed from $0.11 to $0.27 between June 20 and now, a gain of 145%.

This points to increased interest and adoption of Axie Infinity. And because the project is still very much in a basic beta stage, the ecosystem has plenty of opportunity to expand.

Delphi Digital reports that ever since the Ethereum sidechain Ronin was launched exclusively for Axie Infinity, the game has been substantially adopted in the Philippines, Cuba, and Venezuela.

A booming AXS means a booming SLP and vice versa. The fact that this is a game containing multiple tokens gives Axie Infinity an advantage in the crypto world. All it needs to do is develop is brand properly for its target audience and create an endless line of exciting tokens within the game.

More than $25 million AXS exchange hands daily, with more than 50,000 NFTs sold in the Axie Infinity ecosystem.

All that said, here are the Axie Infinity price predictions for you today…

Axie Infinity Crypto Price Prediction

As we mentioned above, AXS growth will all depend on how well the game catches on over the months and years. It’s tough to know for sure, but there’s plenty of opportunity for Axie if developers and governance token holders play their cards right.

For some players, Axie Infinity has become a full-time job. Some Axie characters sell for 30 ETH, and some plots of land in the game can go for 270 ETH.

The ETH price today is $2,034, by the way.

Needless to say, many are optimistic about the AXS price in the future.

Here are the Axie Infinity price predictions for 2021 and beyond.

CoinQuora expects the coin to finally reach $20 this year. Because crypto has been so volatile and responsive to celebrity Twitter comments over the last year, Axie is a major candidate to become a “meme” at least once more this year. We know that a hopeful outlook from the co-founder helped bring the coin to today’s levels, but it could also spike organically on sheer love of the game.

Further down the line, CoinCodex expects AXS to hit $61.87 in 2025. That would be more than double what it is now. It sounds ambitious, but when you think about how fast crypto can move, 200% over five years is modest for what you might expect from a highly adopted crypto. We saw 200% from Bitcoin in 2021 alone.

If Axie Infinity is all it’s cracked up to be, WalletInvestor offers an exciting $83 price target by 2025. That’s more than 300% growth, which is another ambitious-sounding but highly plausible target if Axie Infinity can polish its product successfully.

