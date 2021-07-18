Three Cannabis Stocks to Buy (and One to Dump) This Week

Start the conversation
Cannabis is a $61 billion business in the nearly 40 states where it's legal in some form or another. And nothing, not even federal-level prohibition, can hold back the boom.
Cannabis stocks are the simplest, most direct way to tap the power of that boom and use it to grow your personal bottom line.
There's a big profit catalyst on the horizon right now. See, billions in fresh capital is currently sitting on the sidelines, waiting for these cannabis stocks to list on major exchanges, to better access the liquidity they can't get in the over-the-counter markets right now.
I think that catalyst, which will come when the federal government de-schedules cannabis, is imminent. And here's the good news – this hands cannabis investors an incredible opportunity. Savvy investors are going to want to use this time to move in and build some truly solid positions in their portfolios.
To give you the best possible start, we're talking cannabis stocks today: the good, the bad, and the ugly. In other words, I'm covering which stocks you should drop immediately, the No. 1 stock that should be in every investor's portfolio, and more. I'm answering your most pressing questions.
Let's jump right in…
