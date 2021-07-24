Every Investor Should Put $100 Here This Week

Start the conversation
A few weeks back, I talked in depth about the Fractional Shares Revolution, giving you a total of seven historically bank-breaking stock picks that you can invest in for the same price as a gallon of gas, or even less.
Today, I've got another wealth-building opportunity for you to take to the bank, and you'll certainly be laughing the whole way, because it'll only cost you $100... or $50... or maybe even $20 or less.
Whatever money you can spare to invest in yourself right now, you can use it to buy the entire stock market - forget that $4,000 price tag.
How? Well, I'll show you in today's video - just be sure to grab a pen and paper to take notes...
And if you thought this was a great opportunity to get into the market for little to no cost, wait until you see what else I've got for you...
There are around 500 U.S. companies looking to go public right now - unprecedented levels of American innovation and a $569 billion flood of capital since November 2020 have helped see to that. Right now, it's possible for regular investors - the "Everyman" - to secure "pre-IPO rights" in these companies, in some cases for around $1.
When and if those companies go public, investors can potentially realize spectacular gains from pre-IPO rights - 2,088%, 6,566%, 8.280%, 9,075%, even 27,550% in exceptional cases. I'm going to pull back the curtain on these investments right here...
