Buy This $8 Stock This Week, Infrastructure Deal or Not

A compromise is something no one really loves, but everyone can live with, and it seems like Congress is finally in the home stretch with its bipartisan infrastructure package.

Of course, D.C. being what it is, anything can happen, and no one waiting on this deal should breathe easy until we actually see President Biden move his pen to sign it as it lays on his desk.

There's no doubt an infrastructure package would be a monster profit catalyst for dozens of stocks, but here's the thing: signed deal or no, infrastructure will get built, in the United States, to a greater or lesser degree, and worldwide, too.

That makes the stock I'm about to name a slam dunk, really, no matter what happens. You can pick up shares for way less than $9 right now, and that gets you into the global $16 trillion construction market at a 45-degree angle.

Here's the ticker...

The Boring Stock with "Personal Cash Machine" Potential

I'll be the first to admit, cement is completely unexciting. Heck, when you want to say something's dull, you say it's "like watching cement dry."

Of course it's also absolutely critical to life everywhere, and to building roads, houses, offices, pipes, bridges, shops - name it. Here in the United States, where there's still a question mark hanging over a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill designed to fix America's roads, bridges, sewers, and water systems, there's also a housing boom like we haven't seen in 15 years.

In April and May 2021, more than 54 million tons of concrete was produced, a 100% increase over 2020's figures.

In this space, I like Mexico's gigantic Cemex SAB de CV ADR (NYSE: CX).

Cemex manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in around 50 countries worldwide. It does business in developed countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany - where economies are growing again after the pandemic - but crucially, it does even more business in the developing world - juiced-up, fast-growing economies with booming populations and burgeoning middle classes. I'm talking about Angola, awash in oil cash, Nigeria, Egypt, and Panama, to name just a few. These up-and-coming economies are massive consumers of cement and building products as they modernize and build up and out.

At a time when things are booming worldwide, it makes good sense to be "in" construction products like cement.

Cemex's American Depository Receipts (ADRs) have nearly quadrupled since the March 2020 "COVID Crash" lows, up more than 368% - the stock is outpacing the entire recovery, not just the stock market. And they're still cheap, not only in real terms but relative to earnings.

Here's the thing, though: I'm not the only one interested in this stock.

My proprietary S.C.A.N. algorithm tracks unusual options activity across the market, which is usually a pretty good indicator of the kinds of institutional interest that can send stocks and individual options rocketing.

I recently discovered intense activity in CX Oct. 15 2021 $9 calls

So I think Cemex is one of the smartest buys investors can make this week. Take up a position, and watch the gains pile up as the economy recovers and the worldwide building boom heats up.

The global building and infrastructure boom is a space investors have to play right now, but even so, I think some of the market's hottest profit potential is a little closer to home, in the United States.

