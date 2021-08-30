Two Stocks to Buy and Two Stocks to Sell Right Away

Start the conversation
I've got something special planned for today.
I'm recommending some big stock buys, some urgent sells, and 10 moves people should make in this market right now.
But I've also got special guest with me today - another dyed-in-the-wool trader and veteran of the Chicago Board Options Exchange: Mark Sebastian.
You might know Mark from CNBC, or from the several weekly trades he gives out in his free Profit Takeover e-letter, but he's with me today to talk about two very lucrative plays.
There's a lot of money to be made, so let's go...
I've got another, can't-miss interview lined up today with my publisher, Bob Keppel.
I sat down to talk with him a little while ago about some of the most extreme profit potential I've ever seen. It's got everything to do with a rare class of stocks generating some of the biggest returns on the market today. How big? Well, top, exceptional performers have seen 2,953%... 4,801%... 12,754%... even 22,207% in less than a year. Thing is, you rarely hear about these stocks because they're practically "blacklisted," to the extent that one Wall Street firm prohibits their brokers from offering them to clients! I'll fill you in, though - catch the interview right here...
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
