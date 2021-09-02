I’ve Been Watching This $1.50 Battery Stock for a Year – Buy Now

In the markets, just like in life, sometimes it pays to hold off on pulling that trigger - however tough that might be.

Good things come to those who wait... The waiting is the hardest part... Do not open till Xmas...

Today's penny stock pick is the perfect example - and I'll tell you why in a second.

By now, you know I'm super bullish on the clean energy stocks, along with fellow travelers in "clean tech," like the battery industry, lithium and rare earths, electric vehicles, and so on.

When I say "bullish," I mean there are dozens and dozens of stocks in this space that I watch on a regular basis - I've recommended many of them right here.

But there's one I've had my eye on for an entire year - yes, a year - waiting for the right moment to strike.

Folks, it's time - make your move into this $1.50 penny stock this morning...

Here's the (Almost) Perfect Setup

As bullish as I am, and as much as I want to own the best names in clean tech, there are some stocks to get into for purely technical reasons - to get in and make fast money.

American Battery Metals Corp. (OTC: ABML) works in lithium-ion (Li-On) batteries, which go into everything from smartwatches to Teslas. It recycles batteries, extracts useable metal, and then puts it back into the raw materials stream - lather, rinse, repeat.

The market has made a sudden shift into "Buy" mode after months and months... and months of selling this stock.

Last week, ABML shares rallied up to their 50-day moving average and their top Bollinger band. A break above these two lines will fuel another round of buying, regardless of any possible headlines.

Additionally, the stock has potential to break above its bullish 200-day moving average on the same move. Taking out the 50-day, 200-day, and top Bollinger band will be a bullish price signal.

The market has picked up on that price shift as volume has triggered a level of relative buying that we haven't seen since May, when the stock formed a similar formation and rallied an additional 40% over one week's time.

The more astute, technically inclined readers out there will take a look at the ABML's 50-day moving average and say, "Hey, wait a sec - this MA50 seems kind of bearish, but you seem kind of bullish. What's up with that?"

And you'd be right to ask that; the technical picture isn't perfect, but on balance, the technical picture looks great; don't let the quest for "perfect" get in the way of big profits.

The current technical picture is not without fault, as the stock's 50-day moving average is in a bearish trend, which is why we'll be watching the stock closely for follow-through over the next two days.

So, buy into ABML shares for $1.75 or less. Add a 7% trailing stop when the stock hits $2.20, by which time you'll have banked a little better than 25%. Let me be clear: I think you'll bank a lot more than 25% on ABML by the time it's all said and done, but that trailing stop will help protect your principle and your profits - always a good idea, but critically important when you're dealing with small, fast-moving stocks like ABML.

