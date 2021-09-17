COTI Crypto Forecast: 1,574% Growth Potential

It's been an explosive year for crypto. ETH rocketed nearly 400% higher. ADA is up 450%. SOL is up a staggering 4,000%.

What Is COTI Coin?

COTI aims to become a comprehensive next-gen financial ecosystem, the ultimate power grid of payments.

In a world where everything is digital, COTI thinks currencies are outdated. It's cheaper to pay in cash than to use banks, PayPal, Alipay, etc...

It's the first enterprise-grade fintech platform that empowers organizations to build their own payment solutions as well as digitize any currency to save time and money.

It's a directed acyclic graph (DAG) cryptocurrency, meaning it doesn't require blocks and miners in order to utilize blockchain technology.

Blockchain payment systems have been plagued by high fees or long wait times. This created a need for a robust payment system that's as seamless and scalable as traditional payments, while staying as cost-effective and secure as blockchain.

That's what makes COTI different.

It has designed its payment infrastructure around what its developers call seven core elements: scalability, simplicity, buyer-seller protections, cost-effectiveness, price stability, instantaneity, and security.

Each element targets a necessity for it to remain consistent, successful, and accessible.

The core of COTI's infrastructure is in its Trustchain technology, a proprietary consensus algorithm based on machine learning.

The Trustchain lies on a multi-DAG data structure, which works in tandem to drive scalability, processing over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). That's compared to 25,000 TPS in traditional payment systems and up to 20 TPS in common blockchain protocols.

There are even more advantages from COTI's Trustchain system.

It allows users to embed one-click payment requests into their websites for effortless checkout and uses trust scores for faster confirmation times in its proof of trust consensus mechanism.

Outside of its secured network, COTI's cost-effectiveness is a huge part of its appeal. By cutting out intermediaries and eliminating the need for costly mining, energy consumption and costs are reduced dramatically.

COTI is also the world's first platform optimized for creating price-stable coins.

What's this mean?

With COTI, you're issued your own branded stable coin in which you regain full control over your money and data. Stable coins were designed to minimize and eliminate cryptocurrency price volatility, as we've seen with crypto-giants like Bitcoin and even smaller cryptos like Dogecoin.

COTI's 2021 roadmap is on track so far and should position the coin for success. This includes COTI credit cards issued with VISA and Samplex, which will enable COTI users to store fiat (currency that a government has declared to be legal tender) in their COTI Pay wallet and pay with their fiat balance to any merchant who accepts VISA online or in store.

There's a lot to like about where COTI is heading, but more importantly, where is its value heading?

Coti Coin Price Prediction

COTI launched in June 2019 at $0.087 and slipped to $0.0073 by November 2019, but as crypto prices rose, so did it, reaching $0.093 by September 2020.

In 2021, COTI has been on a wild ride. The coin surged from $0.047 in January to $0.5730 by March 23. It then dropped back in line with a fall back in prices across the crypto market, hitting a low of $0.0892 in July as it bottomed out.

However, it rallied to a high of $0.4854 in August ahead of its exchange listings, and it has since traded above $0.3.

Some analysts' price predictions estimate the coin will trade around $0.34 to $0.38 until the end of 2021, and then climb to $0.585 by the end of 2022. Projections put its price moving above $1 in 2025, ending the year at $1.191.

DigitalCoin predicts the price will average $0.5938 in 2021, climbing to $0.6576 in 2022, and average to $1.14 in 2025. In the longer term, the site predicts COTI will reach an average of $1.68 in 2028.

Some experts have COTI reaching as high as $3.14 by 2028 and $6.75 by 2030. That's a 1,574% return.

It's important to keep in mind that crypto markets are extremely volatile, even with a coin designed to maintain stability like COTI. It's difficult to predict what a coin's price will be in a few hours, much less in the long term.

Regardless, as COTI's vision takes shape in the market and is utilized for its features, it has all the potential to harvest huge returns.

