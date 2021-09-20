Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines.

But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly don't hear what you need to buy to cash in, let alone what to sell to stay safe.

I have a grand total of five buys for everyone this week, including a company that was just vindicated in court, and another one that's buying back $60 billion in shares and boosting its dividend by 11%.

I've got two stocks trading in absolute bargain basement territory - I think it'd be crazy to pass them up at these 50% discounts - and a "kingpin" stock that's the key to one of the biggest energy markets on the planet.

On the other hand, I've got a stock to get rid of during today's trading. And in that same spirit, I'm going to share with everyone a pro trailing-stop strategy that never steered me wrong in more than 30 years in the trenches.

Grab a pencil - here are the tickers...

