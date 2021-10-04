Why Everyone Should Sell Tesla Stock Now

Start the conversation
I hope you've made a mint along the way - if you've been following along, you certainly have - but it's time to unload your Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares.
That's right. Sell Tesla stock. Today. It's done.
What can I say? Tesla's had a great run, and don't get me wrong: I'm sure the company's not going anywhere... but the thing is, neither is TSLA stock.
The hard truth is there are newer, better electric vehicle (EV) companies out there - better companies with cheaper stocks, packing far richer upside.
I've got just the stock to recommend to you today, and if you play it right, you can use just a fraction of your Tesla profits to take a healthy position. And when I say "fraction," I mean it: Its shares are 30 times cheaper than TSLA, or about $25.
This EV company's cars are shipping right now - with a range 100 miles longer than Tesla's.
Here's the ticker...
There's another EV stock I think you need to know about that's even cheaper at just $2 - two bucks. It's been on a classic tear - a stellar 1,147% run over the past 12 months. Right now, it's looking to list shares on a big American exchange. If they're successful at listing, the stock could potentially go on another 1,147% run over the next 12 months - that might mean a $20 share price at some point during that time. Details on that for you here.
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.