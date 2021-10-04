Why Everyone Should Sell Tesla Stock Now

I hope you've made a mint along the way - if you've been following along, you certainly have - but it's time to unload your Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares.

That's right. Sell Tesla stock. Today. It's done.

What can I say? Tesla's had a great run, and don't get me wrong: I'm sure the company's not going anywhere... but the thing is, neither is TSLA stock.

The hard truth is there are newer, better electric vehicle (EV) companies out there - better companies with cheaper stocks, packing far richer upside.

I've got just the stock to recommend to you today, and if you play it right, you can use just a fraction of your Tesla profits to take a healthy position. And when I say "fraction," I mean it: Its shares are 30 times cheaper than TSLA, or about $25.

This EV company's cars are shipping right now - with a range 100 miles longer than Tesla's.

Here's the ticker...

There's another EV stock I think you need to know about that's even cheaper at just $2 - two bucks. It's been on a classic tear - a stellar 1,147% run over the past 12 months. Right now, it's looking to list shares on a big American exchange. If they're successful at listing, the stock could potentially go on another 1,147% run over the next 12 months - that might mean a $20 share price at some point during that time. Details on that for you here.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.