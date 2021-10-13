The Best Stock Trades to Make in the Market’s Hottest Sectors

Stagflation fears came to a head last week only to ease up going into the start of Monday's trading session - and I am not surprised.

Just as I noted in my recent stagflation piece: We are seeing inflation, but the economy certainly isn't stagnating.

In fact, I'm watching three companies this week in three of the market's hottest sectors (electric vehicles (EV), biotech, and gaming; an "investor's Holy Trinity," if you will) that are each great examples of the U.S. economy's continued growth.

And better yet, I'm going to show you exactly how to play each one of these stocks in order to line your pockets with some cash in the coming weeks. Let's get started...

This Company's Commitment to EV Is Second to None

Here's something that really caught my eye. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has sold 9,150 electric vehicles over the month of September alone, which is a 91.6% increase when compared to last September.

The company also reported the pre-orders for the highly anticipated electric F-150, the latest Ford truck model, surpassed 150,000 reservations. Ford is selling EVs at a higher rate than the rest of its portfolio.

And that news pushed shares up more than 8% during last Thursday and Friday's trading session.

Ford's commitment to EV is really something to watch. I'm expecting good things for Ford, considering the immense excitement for the F-150. But that 8% move was a little too much too fast for my liking.

I'm watching Ford to see if shares come down, just a little, before buying in at any amount.

Here's what I'm looking for: If shares of Ford come down $14.80 by the end of this week, I'd buy the F Jan. 21, 2022 $15 Call for $1 or less. If you get in, plan on selling it at a 100% profit.

A Winning Biotech Pick

Let's continue with the second sector I'm watching this week. Biotech is a popular industry with investors, and with good reason. Biotech stocks can see aggressive gains in a short amount of time - shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), for instance, more than doubled in the last six months.

Picking out the good ones, however, can be tricky. So, I'm keeping Quidel Corp. (NASDAQ: QDEL) under the microscope.

The company, headquartered in San Diego, Calif., develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic solutions that quickly diagnose infectious diseases, as well as cardiovascular and metabolic conditions.

Its revenue grew a whopping 498% in the last four years, recently reporting revenue of $1.84 billion. During those same four years, it also managed to swing from yearly losses to profiting over $800 million.

With numbers like that, you'd think the stock would be soaring - but the opposite is true.

Shares of QDEL peaked at $288.70 last November only to drop to $103.31 this June. Since then, the stock has gained back some of that lost ground, but its rise has not been a straight line. Every successive move higher, the stock drops off to lows higher than its previous dip. The stock is now trading off one of those "higher lows," which makes it look very attractive as a set-up for another leg even higher.

If QDEL closes above $149 any time this week, let's buy the QDEL Dec. 17, 2021 $150/$155 Call Spread for $2 or less.

Close out the trade for a 100% profit, or if shares of QDEL trade up to $165, whichever comes first.

The No. 1 Tech Company on My Radar This Week

The only other industry as popular among modern investors as biotech is plain old tech.

Located in Fremont, Calif., Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) is the tech firm on my radar this week.

It markets and distributes peripherals, components, and systems for gaming and streaming globally. It provides a lot of the "stuff" that gamers need in order to enhance their gaming experience, or for streamers looking to better perform for their audience. It produces everything from keyboards and mice to capture cards and stream decks.

This isn't necessarily revolutionary tech, but its financials have grabbed my attention. Its revenue grew 81% during the pandemic, reaching $2.06 billion over the last 12 months. Over the same period, it emerged from a $13.72 million loss to raking in a net income of $103.22 million in 2020.

Just like QDEL, the company has great numbers, but the stock is taking it on the chin. Shares traded as high as $51.37 last November only to drop back down to $25.04 this past August.

Since then, the stock has tried to make a rally only to give up its gains and find support, once again just above $25.

But here's where things get interesting for us.

There's a high percentage of short float. By mid-September, 37.22% of the shares sold short are floating - that's a lot for a company that has really good numbers. I think this makes CRSR a great candidate for a Reddit-inspired short squeeze.

Given that shares are trading just above support near $25, let's buy the CRSR Jan. 21, 2022 $27.50/$30 Call Spread for $1 or less. Plan on exiting this trade for a 100% (or more) profit.

And there you have it - the best stock trades I'm looking at going into this week.

Last week, I told readers that the SPAC market is going bonkers. Yet Wall Street's elite are still struggling to understand what I already revealed: The Reddit army has set their sights on the SPAC market, and now they're squeezing institutions and hedge funds left and right, sending SPACs soaring.

We are seeing highs of 10%, 40%, 100%, even 300% over just a few weeks. So we need to take advantage NOW. So much money is being squeezed out of Wall Street - but only for those who know how to play this situation.

That's why I put together a guide to the "SPAC squeezes" with the most profit potential. I already have a handful of them - with buy and sell instructions - that I'm going to release this Friday, Oct. 15.

This is your chance to trade alongside me and watch as these trades potentially soar, while everyone else tries to figure out what's going on.

