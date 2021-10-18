The Best Energy Stock to Buy Right Now

Start the conversation
Green energy is the wave of the future, but fossil fuels like crude, coal, and even natural gas, have been having a moment in the sun here. I'm talking at or near multi-year highs.
There's a good reason for that.
The shortage of sneakers on store shelves is front-page news, but across Europe, there's a shortage of fuel, and prices have skyrocketed to the point where governments are starting to step in and international power politics are in play. It's not so bad here on this side of the Atlantic, but even in the United States, prices are "elevated" and will probably stay that way as the weather cools across the country.
In short, conditions are perfect for these stocks to go higher. Much higher.
Let's jump right in before that happens...
The stocks on this list, on the other hand, could hand you much greater profit potential, much faster. And the thing is, most investors have never heard of them (there's an unsavory reason for that we'll get into in a second). Nevertheless, they're shattering records and delivering some of the market's biggest gains; top, exceptional performers have seen peak returns like 2,953%... 4,801%... 12,754%... even 22,207% in less than a year. Let me fill you in on what's happening here...
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.