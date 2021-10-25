Why You Should Sell Your WeWork Stock Now

“If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again,” is the saying, right? WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) would probably agree.

The one-time Wall Street darling “$47 Billion Unicorn” made its first run at an initial public offering (IPO) back in 2019. There were the usual quibbles and questions about the tech-centric commercial real estate startup’s valuation, but that didn’t do much to dampen enthusiasm for its debut.

However, a $2 billion loss and serious misgivings about its co-founder ultimately threw a wet blanket on WeWork’s IPO. It was postponed, then called up.

That was then; this is now. The company listed on the New York Stock Exchange late last week via the SPAC route, which ultimately went much more smoothly than the 2019 effort.

Shares jumped more than 30% on the day, too. But not everything is as it seems, as I’ll show you in a second.

My recommendation is this: If you haven’t bought in, don’t. If you have, sell, and book that small profit. I’ve got a much better buy in mind…

