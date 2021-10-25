Why You Should Sell Your WeWork Stock Now

Start the conversation
“If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again,” is the saying, right? WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) would probably agree.
The one-time Wall Street darling “$47 Billion Unicorn” made its first run at an initial public offering (IPO) back in 2019. There were the usual quibbles and questions about the tech-centric commercial real estate startup’s valuation, but that didn’t do much to dampen enthusiasm for its debut.
However, a $2 billion loss and serious misgivings about its co-founder ultimately threw a wet blanket on WeWork’s IPO. It was postponed, then called up.
That was then; this is now. The company listed on the New York Stock Exchange late last week via the SPAC route, which ultimately went much more smoothly than the 2019 effort.
Shares jumped more than 30% on the day, too. But not everything is as it seems, as I’ll show you in a second.
My recommendation is this: If you haven’t bought in, don’t. If you have, sell, and book that small profit. I’ve got a much better buy in mind…
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
