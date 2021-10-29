The Best 5G Stock to Buy

We've been tracking the planning, rise, and rollout of 5G ultra-broadband cellular technology for a few years now, profiting all the way.

Early investors had a chance to make a killing during the buildup, but now that 5G is here, on an unstoppable roll from coast to coast, there are still incredible opportunities to profit.

In fact, we've barely scratched the surface.

Consider this: When Christmas morning rolls around, in less than two months' time, a lot of people are going to wake up to find something special wrapped and waiting for them under the tree: a 5G-enabled smartphone.

Industry leaders like Apple, Google, and Samsung are duking it out to put their version of the tech in as many hands as possible. Little wonder, then, that IDC says about 35.2 million smartphones containing the technology were shipped in 2020, up 2,289% from 2019. By 2024, that figure will jump from 2020 levels by another 316% to 146.5 million units.

Not only that, but 5G is now finding its way into cars, drones, even ships out on the high seas. We're seeing more and more extensive installations of the specialized equipment needed to handle the new telecom standard.

This Is About Much More Than Phones

As profitable as it's been, the actual rollout of nationwide ultra-broadband was... bumpy, to put it politely, and marked by all kinds of delays.

When the construction of 5G towers was delayed, so was the sale of 5G devices. Some early adopters moved in for the sheer novelty of it, but the vast majority of consumers simply didn't see much benefit in buying into the new system without the right infrastructure.

That's all over with.

With the turbulence safely behind us, we can look ahead to an explosion in 5G-capable phones, but also the special equipment, going way beyond smartphones, needed to make it happen.

The 5G tower buildout is absolutely crucial to this. And it's here that the forecasts start to look extremely promising. Research firm Gartner estimates that global 5G infrastructure revenue will jump by 39% to $19.1 billion this year.

In fact, 5G will account for 39% of all wireless infrastructure revenue in 2021 for developed countries.

As a result, we are seeing 5G being installed across the board. For example, a new generation of 5G-capable, portable WiFi routers promise home broadband speeds on the go.

And those increased wireless capabilities are going to allow vastly improved service and accessibility for online and cloud-based software platforms.

We're also seeing 5G being integrated into drones, laptops, and cars. Even smart home systems, including security cameras and alarms, are starting to come out with 5G support.

This allows for better camera footage and smarter AI analysis of threats and signals, making the smart home system both safer and more convenient than before.

That's why I'm excited to introduce you to Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL). This storied semiconductor company recently gave Wall Street a pleasant surprise when it announced plans to sell devices for data centers and cars.

How Investors Can Make the Pivot to Infrastructure

This plan marks a huge turnaround for a company that used to be focused on the slower-growing consumer electronics market.

See, Marvell's history includes a number of consumer firsts. Its technology was a part of the original Apple iPhone, which used a Marvell chip to connect to WiFi. And the first two generations of Google's Chromecast devices ran on Marvell chips, too.

But the company is smartly moving to the much faster-growing infrastructure market. For example, Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, ZTE, and Samsung all use Marvell chips in their 5G towers and other 5G infrastructure.

This is part of a larger transformation for Marvell. In 2016, 62% of Marvell's revenue came from the consumer market, with just 38% from infrastructure. Today, those numbers have flipped to 16% of revenue coming from consumers and a whopping 84% from infrastructure.

That category includes the highly sought-after semiconductor chips used in network buildouts, in computation-heavy machine learning and AI systems, and for data storage in cloud data centers.

When hundreds of millions of people around the world started working remotely, these markets exploded. They were already growing quickly beforehand.

Today, Marvell is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the increased spending on 5G infrastructure, 5G-capable devices, smarter cars, and the ever-growing demand for cloud data centers.

It's no wonder that reports have stated that at least nine Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Marvell and listed the stock as a buy.

The newspaper even quoted Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann as saying that Marvell's transformation is "one of the biggest turnarounds in the history of Silicon Valley."

As you'd imagine, with all this good news, Marvell stock is on a roll. Since the market rebounded on May 12, MRVL is up 52.7%.

That's crushing the wider market by 622%; its per-share earnings are up 62% in the most recent quarter. Lots of mainstream analysts have a 12-month price target of $75 on MRVL, but I think that's too conservative. It's not difficult to see this stock hitting $100 by the end of next year, with earnings doubling as soon as 2024.

