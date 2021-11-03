MANA Coin Price Rockets 400% - Here's What to Do

It's a safe bet few seasoned market-watchers were actually surprised by Facebook's "rebranding" to Meta.

And there are a couple of reasons for that.

The relentless whistleblower revelations over the past few weeks have made the "Facebook" name radioactive to a certain extent, for investors, of course, but also to that all-important user base.

But on a more big-picture level, it was time for Zuckerberg & Co. to take the plunge and tie together its VR and social media offerings, and pave the way for its "metaverse" - a kind of shared virtual reality experience in which individuals and groups can interact with one another in a kind of VR wonderland. That's a really exciting move, and I'll tell you why in a second.

What was surprising was the lightning-fast, triple-digit rise in a really obscure cryptocurrency: Mana. Mana is the "native" token of a metaverse called Decentraland.

On the surface, the takeaway is clear: The speculators out there in the crypto space clearly believe Facebook will leverage or somehow use Mana to grease the economic wheels of its own metaverse.

In this seven-minute clip, I'll tell you what's really going to happen - and where to put your money instead...

