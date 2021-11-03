MANA Coin Price Rockets 400% - Here's What to Do

Start the conversation
It's a safe bet few seasoned market-watchers were actually surprised by Facebook's "rebranding" to Meta.
And there are a couple of reasons for that.
The relentless whistleblower revelations over the past few weeks have made the "Facebook" name radioactive to a certain extent, for investors, of course, but also to that all-important user base.
But on a more big-picture level, it was time for Zuckerberg & Co. to take the plunge and tie together its VR and social media offerings, and pave the way for its "metaverse" - a kind of shared virtual reality experience in which individuals and groups can interact with one another in a kind of VR wonderland. That's a really exciting move, and I'll tell you why in a second.
What was surprising was the lightning-fast, triple-digit rise in a really obscure cryptocurrency: Mana. Mana is the "native" token of a metaverse called Decentraland.
On the surface, the takeaway is clear: The speculators out there in the crypto space clearly believe Facebook will leverage or somehow use Mana to grease the economic wheels of its own metaverse.
In this seven-minute clip, I'll tell you what's really going to happen - and where to put your money instead...
So, I'm not a big fan of this particular metaverse token... but cryptocurrency is the ultimate "big tent" asset; the way I see it, for every dud, there could be two or even three outstanding coins. My colleague Tom Gentile just went on the record about a sub-$3 token driving a new crypto tech that makes Bitcoin look like a Buffalo nickel. This token could spark a $30 trillion crypto "mega-boom" over the next ten years, and you ought to get caught up before this thing explodes onto the news...
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.