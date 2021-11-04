This 61-Cent Penny Stock Is Riding a $162 Billion Megatrend

The best investors are always on the lookout for "the trend." I don't necessarily mean which way the markets are going in any one trading session, though that's certainly important.

I'm talking about big capital flows. Where are consumers spending money? What are they interested in? Obsessed with? What's the movement of the moment?

To be clear, I'm not talking about fads or crazes. We're looking at ideas with staying power, ideas that will change the way people live their lives for years or decades to come.

The legal cannabis market we usually talk about is a perfect example; legal cannabis is an absolutely unstoppable trend, on track to be worth $13.5 billion by the end of this year.

My experience in the cannabis sector has turned me onto a new, intense consumer spending pattern, as people focus on their "wellness span."

It's an intriguing idea, and one I think is only going to get bigger over time...

People Are Living Longer and Better

In the United States in 1900, you were lucky if you lived to age 48. Today, for men and women, the average life expectancy is north of 78 years.

But of course, there's "wear and tear." People live longer... but in a lot of cases, that can mean living with aches, pains, and a range of ailments that impact quality of life.

Clearly, it's important to stay as healthy as possible for as long as possible, which means focusing on your wellness. Cannabis - marijuana-as-medicine - can be a huge part of that; more and more research is showing it can alleviate arthritis pain, lower blood pressure, stabilize blood sugars, and much more.

Now, I've always believed, passionately, that healthy eating is an important part of a wellness routine. And I'm not alone; diet and wellness routinely rank up there with the most popular Google searches as tens of millions of people seek out information on how to eat, live, and just plain feel better.

Back in September, I brought you an exclusive about Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (OTC: EWGFF), a company I cofounded that focuses on plant-based food science.

Plant-based foods are a wellness idea that's catching on like wildfire.

In a rising movement, 18% of American households bought plant-based foods in 2020, up from 14% in 2019. Again, that's just in the United States. According to a 201 Bloomberg Intelligence report, the global plant-based "meat" market is on track to reach $162 billion by 2030.

The big players here, like Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) have had a great run, of course, but I think the big, fast growth phase they've experienced is over. Big stocks like BYND can trade for upwards of $100 a share, too, so there's far more bang for your buck in the penny stocks in this sector.

Growth like this is proof positive we're in "ground floor" territory here; a new, lucrative investment trend is shaping up before our very eyes.

Eat Well has assembled a team - the team, I believe - to become a dominant name in plant-based foods; many of the team members were involved in the development of Cheetos - a massively popular snack food. Belle Pulses is on the team, too. It's a 40-year-old family-run operation that processes dried peas, lentils, fava beans, and chickpeas. All those proteins are critical for manufacturing most plant-based foods, especially meat substitutes.

Eat Well enjoys another strong strategic advantage - on a fundamental level. It's vertically integrated. It owns its own supply chain.

While many other plant-based food companies rely on outsourcing production and acquiring supplies, Eat Well Group has combined a consumer packaged goods (CPG) products company, a food science business, and a processor of pulse crops.

My extensive experience in the cannabis sector has taught me a lot, but few lessons have been as profound as the need for vertical integration. In fact, not being vertically integrated can be a significant pain point. It's tough to overstate that.

And we just got even stronger with a major acquisition...

This Company Is About Smart Strategic Growth

Eat Well just closed on a majority stake acquisition of Amara Organic Foods with an option to acquire an additional 29% position. Amara is one of the fastest-growing baby food brands in America. Mordor Intelligence estimates the value of the global organic baby food market was $3.6 billion as of 2020, and it's projecting a 12.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2026.

That's the textbook definition of "megatrend," if you ask me.

This acquisition gets Eat Well exposure to one of the most disruptive consumer packaged goods brands in the entire food industry.

