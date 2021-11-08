Why Not to Buy Rivian Stock

Start the conversation
Last week, I enthusiastically recommended buying a clean energy stock because of its relationship with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).
This week... not so much. There's an EV company making huge waves because Amazon's taken a 20% stake in the company.
But get this: It hasn't even gone public yet, making this a meme stock nobody can trade.
Analysts are expecting the IPO to launch in the $57 to $62 range, or around $51 billion. That would make the company about as valuable as Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC), and that's got me very skeptical of this stock's quality.
I'll tell you exactly why in a second, but if you're one of those investors who've managed to secure an "early offering" of the stock's shares already, sell. If you haven't, plan on avoiding it.
Here are the tickers of some much better stocks I'm looking at now...
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
