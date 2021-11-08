Why Not to Buy Rivian Stock

Last week, I enthusiastically recommended buying a clean energy stock because of its relationship with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

This week... not so much. There's an EV company making huge waves because Amazon's taken a 20% stake in the company.

But get this: It hasn't even gone public yet, making this a meme stock nobody can trade.

Analysts are expecting the IPO to launch in the $57 to $62 range, or around $51 billion. That would make the company about as valuable as Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC), and that's got me very skeptical of this stock's quality.

I'll tell you exactly why in a second, but if you're one of those investors who've managed to secure an "early offering" of the stock's shares already, sell. If you haven't, plan on avoiding it.

Here are the tickers of some much better stocks I'm looking at now...

I've got four more stock tickers for you right here. They're trading for under $5 right now, but I think they have the potential to 10X your money in the next few months. Finding cheap stocks before they skyrocket is no easy task for beginners, but I can show you just how it's done. Grab those tickers I mentioned, and I'll tell you how...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.