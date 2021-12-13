Solana Price Prediction 2025: 500% Gain Potential

Solana is the fifth biggest crypto in the world by market cap. It could be heading even higher according to our Solana price prediction for 2025.

You see, in an ever-changing landscape, it's the cryptocurrencies designed with a purpose that have the most potential for growth.

Energy usage and transaction speeds are two concerns most newer cryptos aim to eliminate. That's what's helped some altcoins to become legitimate alternatives to BTC and ETH.

Solana and its native cryptocurrency SOL have emerged as one of those top alternatives. But what does the future hold?

Let's take a look at the blockchain network dubbed the "Ethereum Killer" and our Solana price prediction for 2025 and beyond...

Solana vs. Ethereum: Why Solana Is the "Ethereum Killer"

After posting 10,500% gains this year alone, many started calling Solana the "Ethereum Killer."

That title may not be far off from the truth. But there's much more to the story. While Ethereum is the most used blockchain network right now, it has its flaws.

Solana is similar to Ethereum in that it's a blockchain platform designed to host decentralized applications. It's different in that it's an open-source project currently run by the Geneva-based Solana Foundation.

Developed in San Francisco, it got attention for its performance and features offering what ETH can't: faster operation and lower transaction fees, all while using less energy.

Unlike Ethereum, Solana operates as a proof of stake (PoS) blockchain. This helps keep it environmentally friendlier than ETH and Bitcoin, which both require high amounts of energy to function.

It's also extremely fast. It's currently one of the fastest programmable blockchains, processing up to 50,000 transactions per second (TPS) with a maximum of 710,000 TPS possible as the network grows.

This is a result of the network using a combination of PoS and proof of history (PoH) protocols.

The PoH protocol doesn't require every computer on the decentralized network to be in constant communication in search of agreement in a transaction. This speeds up the process and slims down the chain of approval, lowers costs, and creates a more secure network.

Solana's PoH protocol is actually revolutionizing the way blockchains operate. It allowed the network to boast transaction speeds so fast, it can take on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP), and Visa combined.

While users on the ETH network pay up to $50+ in transaction fees, Solana's design allows it to keep transaction fees closer to $0.00025 per transaction.

SOL is also a "governance token," meaning its owners vote on future upgrades and proposals submitted by the Solana community.

This design will hypothetically keep the network in a state of constant evolution, keeping it cutting edge. But it also draws criticism from crypto users who see decentralization as crypto's greatest strength.

The centralized feature of Solana helps it stay nimble and adjust to demands, but it also means crypto investors might have to hold their nose that a small group can change the network's future.

Why Solana Is a Good Investment Right Now

All of these reasons are pushing Solana as a major competitor for Ethereum, and the experts seem to agree.

Matt Hougen, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, went as far as to say, "Solana is the Leading Ethereum competitor."

Brett Harrison, president of cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, explained that Ethereum "is fundamentally limited in its capacity for global-scale applications due to the small number of transactions per second it can support."

Ethereum certainly has its own advantages. It's a much larger network. It has more users and applications, but it's also had a five-year head start on Solana.

Investors have also seen the value in SOL's network. With a market cap of $59.7 billion, it's become the fifth largest crypto on the market.

SOL's gains this past year shouldn't be overlooked. In December, it was priced at just $1.57.

Since then, it's skyrocketed to a high of $260 before settling in the $190 range.

Solana should remain a top option in terms of scalability, speed, and flexibility.

For those reasons, it should also capitalize on developing technologies using blockchain networks.

Now, let's take a look at just how high Solana's price can go...

Solana Price Prediction for 2025

While it's impossible to say that Solana will take over Ethereum as the top blockchain network, its inherent design should keep it in the running. Its growth over the last year is a testament to that.

It's easy for SOL's past year to discourage you.

Did you miss out? Are there bigger gains to come?

Even the experts are unsure.

Coin Price Forecast projects SOL gaining 116% by the end of next year to reach $393 and reaching as high as $667 by the end of 2025. That's a potential 274% increase.

Price Prediction is bullish on SOL, with a forecast reaching gains as high as 500% by the end of 2025, with an average price settling at $940.

Wallet Investor has SOL's five-year forecast reaching $2,570, up 1,312% from where it sits now.

Meanwhile, DigitalCoin doesn't see SOL reaching over $535 by the end of 2025.

Almost every analyst agrees its value will continue increasing, but it's certainly a debate how high it will hit in the next five years. If you can stand its more centralized focus, this could be a coin worth speculating on.

And if you want expert insight on which coins have serious upside potential, we've got you covered there too...

That's exactly why our resident crypto millionaire just went live for an emergency summit.

We covered everything you need to know (and act on) right away. We even have two new coins locked and loaded - each with the potential to lap Bitcoin 10 times over in the coming years.

It's all right here - watch now.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.